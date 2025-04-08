Terray Therapeutics Appoints Elliott Levy, MD, to Scientific Advisory Board

Development and clinical trial biopharma expert joins Terray as a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.





LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIDrugDiscovery--Terray Therapeutics today announced the appointment of industry veteran Elliott Levy, MD, to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Terray is a biotechnology company improving human health by transforming the speed, cost, and success rate of small molecule drug development using computation integrated with novel data at scale. Levy has deep experience in drug development and clinical trials from his roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen, where he was head of clinical development. He has been involved in the approval of more than 20 new medicines and will work with Terray on the company’s internal small molecule pipeline for autoimmune conditions.

“As Terray prepares to bring our first molecules into clinical testing, we are thrilled to welcome Elliott to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Jacob Berlin, Ph. D., co-founder and CEO of Terray. “It is an exciting time at Terray. Our tNova platform has enabled us to develop de novo small molecules to treat causes of autoimmune diseases. This progress means we get the chance to work with amazing people like Elliott to deliver these molecules to patients in need. Elliott’s deep expertise will be immensely valuable in every aspect of clinical development and commercialization.”

“While new technologies applied to drug discovery and development are generating renewed excitement in the potential for breakthrough drug candidates, I’ve come across few approaches that have the promise of Terray’s scalable data and AI-driven platform. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to leverage my drug development experience to help Terray advance their internal and partnered programs and maximize their impact and value,” commented Elliott Levy, MD.

Levy joins Brian Kotzin, MD, Don Payan, MD, Fiona Black, Ph. D., and Ian Watson, Ph. D., on Terray’s Scientific Advisory Board. In addition to the Company’s internal pipeline, Terray has established pharma partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead, and Calico. Additionally, the company has entered into a co-development agreement with Odessey Therapeutics.

Levy works with growth biotech companies, including as an independent Director at Omega Therapeutics, Nucana plc, Editas Medicines, and Kinaset Therapeutics. He holds a venture partner role at 5AM Ventures and is a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group. Levy graduated from Yale Medical School cum laude, trained in internal medicine and nephrology at Yale, and served as a faculty member in the Renal Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital before entering industry.

About Terray Therapeutics

Terray is an AI-driven biotechnology company with the technology, data, and mindset to radically change how small molecule drugs are discovered and developed. Terray’s platform uniquely blends experimentation and computation to deliver on the promise of generative AI for small molecule discovery—finding solutions to the toughest therapeutic challenges. The company has raised over $200 million from NVentures (NVIDIA’s Venture Capital Arm), Madrona, Two Sigma Ventures, Digitalis Ventures, Bedford Ridge Capital, and other leading investors. To learn more about Terray visit: terraytx.com.

