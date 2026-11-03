Tempus Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Q3 was another record quarter, as we delivered $411.5 million of revenue, led by accelerating unit growth of 32% in our oncology business and increasing momentum of 33% revenue growth in Data & Applications,” said Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus. “These results reinforce the durability of our model as our best-in-class diagnostic platform enhances our data and AI offerings, distinguishes our business from our many competitors, and helps drive our performance quarter after quarter.”

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:

Total revenue of $411.5 million, an increase of 23% Oncology volume growth accelerated to 32% Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) volume of ~12,000 tests, up 300% Data & Apps revenue increased 33%, with Insights increasing 29%

Increasing full year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.60 to $1.605 billion and expect full year Adjusted EBITDA of ~$65 million

Announced multi-year strategic collaboration with Merck and Moderna to support commercialization of their individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) class of drugs

In October, announced a strategic collaboration with BMS bringing Tempus’ total data licensing bookings to >$550 million year to date

Third Quarter 2026 Summary Results

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:

Total revenue increased 23% to $411.5 million. Diagnostics generated $303.5 million of revenue, representing 20% growth, driven by Oncology volume growth of 32%, offset by Hereditary revenue growth of 3%. Data and Applications generated $108.1 million of revenue, representing 33% growth, with Insights growing 29%.

Gross profit increased 27% to $266.7 million, led by growth in Data and Applications.

Net loss was $(14.9) million, which included $50.8 million of stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and $42.8 million in unrealized gains on marketable securities, compared to a net loss of $(80.0) million in Q3 of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in Q3 of 2025.

Ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of $854.4 million.

Detailed Operational Highlights

Announced a strategic collaboration with BMS in October through which Tempus is directly licensing to BMS oncology data and models for up to $137.5 million over a five-year term. In addition, BMS and Pathos are licensing data for patients with Alzheimer's or dementia for $55 million over a five-year term, extending Tempus’ data and modeling platform beyond oncology.

Announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Merck and Moderna to support the potential commercialization of intismeran autogene, a novel, potential first-in-class individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with completed resected stage IIB-IV melanoma and other cancer types.

Cleared regulatory review of pending acquisition of Personalis (Nasdaq: PSNL). Personalis' shareholder meeting to approve the acquisition is planned for November 30, 2026.

Received two 510(k) clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tempus ECG-PH and ECG-MR, expanding our non-invasive AI cardiology footprint.

Announced an initiative to build a research platform containing 100,000 whole genomes linked to longitudinal clinical information over the next several years.

Third Quarter Financial Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Change (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Revenue $ 411,537 $ 334,206 23 % Gross profit $ 266,701 $ 209,942 27 % Loss from operations $ (56,864 ) $ (60,996 ) 7 % Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 14,422 $ (8,662 ) 267 % Net loss $ (14,851 ) $ (79,982 ) 81 % Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,359 $ (19,590 ) 168 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,572 $ 1,476 1,633 % Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.46 ) 83 % Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) 164 %

Financial Outlook and Guidance

Tempus is increasing its full year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.60 to $1.605 billion, which represents ~25% annual growth. We continue to expect 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be ~$65 million.

For additional information on the quarter, including a letter from our CEO and CFO, please visit our investor relations site at investors.tempus.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call and webcast will begin today, November 2, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access details at:

Conference ID: 579 261 752

United States (Toll-Free): (833) 461-5787

International (Toll): +1 (585) 542-9983

Live webcast can be accessed here

The webcast may be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at investors.tempus.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recording will be made available on the company’s website after the event and will be accessible for one year. Visit the investor relations website to find the company’s latest deck, and commentary on the quarter by Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO, and Jim Rogers, CFO, which will be discussed on the conference call and webcast.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company making precision medicine a reality through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of de-identified multimodal data and an intelligent operating system that makes that data accessible and actionable, Tempus connects AI, diagnostics and clinical workflows to deliver more personalized patient care and accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of better medicines. By continuously transforming data into insights, Tempus is building a learning healthcare ecosystem in which every patient can benefit from the treatment and experiences of those who came before.

For more information, visit tempus.com and follow Tempus on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information presented in this release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Tempus also presents adjusted non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation (collectively, the “stock-based compensation adjustments”). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as gross profit, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses are calculated as the sum of technology research and development expense, research and development expense, and selling, general and administrative expense, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, and franchise taxes related to IPO. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as loss from operations, adjusted to exclude (i) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (ii) acquisition-related expenses, (iii) franchise taxes related to IPO, and (iv) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) changes in fair value of our marketable equity securities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (ii) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (iii) acquisition-related expenses, (iv) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, (v) losses (gains) from equity method investments, (vi) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (vii) franchise taxes related to IPO, (viii) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, and (ix) loss on debt extinguishment. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (v) losses (gains) from equity method investments, (vi) changes in fair value of our marketable equity securities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (vii) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (viii) acquisition-related expenses, (ix) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, (x) franchise taxes related to our IPO, and (xi) loss on debt extinguishment.

Tempus believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they may be used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Tempus’ business. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by Tempus management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Tempus does not provide guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between Tempus’ forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net loss and the respective reconciliations. These forecasted items are not within Tempus’ control, may vary greatly between periods, and could significantly impact future financial results.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Tempus’ expected financial results for full year 2026; expectations concerning Tempus' collaborations and partnerships; Tempus' competitive position; and the pending acquisition of Personalis. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments, including Tempus' ability to consummate the acquisition of Personalis on the contemplated terms or at all and Tempus’ ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Paige AI, Ambry Genetics, Deep 6 AI, Center Health, and, if consummated, Personalis; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC from time to time. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue Diagnostics(1) $ 303,470 $ 252,878 $ 853,901 $ 688,525 Data and applications(2) 108,067 81,328 288,238 216,053 Total net revenue $ 411,537 $ 334,206 $ 1,142,139 $ 904,578 Cost and operating expenses Cost of revenues, diagnostics 114,042 98,643 323,235 283,182 Cost of revenues, data and applications 30,794 25,621 83,664 61,212 Technology research and development 45,708 38,087 135,558 105,960 Research and development 46,000 44,960 146,874 122,453 Selling, general and administrative 231,857 187,891 670,296 523,230 Total cost and operating expenses 468,401 395,202 1,359,627 1,096,037 Loss from operations $ (56,864 ) $ (60,996 ) $ (217,488 ) $ (191,459 ) Interest income 3,985 4,600 11,748 7,506 Interest expense (6,701 ) (15,399 ) (31,325 ) (54,981 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (12,034 ) (11,643 ) (12,034 ) Other income, net(3) 47,132 2,605 122,180 16,879 Loss before (provision for) benefit from income taxes $ (12,448 ) $ (81,224 ) $ (126,528 ) $ (234,089 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (35 ) (276 ) (282 ) 45,692 (Losses) gains from equity method investments (2,368 ) 1,518 (8,318 ) (2,465 ) Net loss $ (14,851 ) $ (79,982 ) $ (135,128 ) $ (190,862 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 181,311 174,945 180,049 172,969 Comprehensive loss, net of tax Net loss $ (14,851 ) $ (79,982 ) $ (135,128 ) $ (190,862 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,107 (2,915 ) (736 ) 5,439 Comprehensive loss $ (12,744 ) $ (82,897 ) $ (135,864 ) $ (185,423 ) (1) Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $0 and $225 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $190 and $226 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. (2) Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $22,061 and $24,907 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $65,718 and $41,445 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes related party revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $0 and $6,253 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $6,241 and $18,743 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture. (3) Includes related party other income from SB Tempus Corp. of $3,989 for each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Includes related party other income from SB Tempus Corp. of $11,966 for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 590,479 $ 604,787 Accounts receivable(1), net of allowances of $4,378 and $2,755 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 380,744 311,170 Inventory 53,773 51,724 Related party asset 17,500 8,785 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,507 40,498 Marketable equity securities 46,874 150,211 Total current assets $ 1,136,877 $ 1,167,175 Property and equipment, net 95,186 89,156 Goodwill 488,142 470,211 Intangible assets, net 293,815 349,202 Capitalized software, net 40,561 6,051 Marketable equity securities, less current portion 212,276 — Investments and other assets 16,241 21,111 Investment in joint venture 77,635 86,557 Investment in related party 17,500 — Related party asset, less current portion 10,208 16,215 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,402 64,496 Restricted cash 4,755 4,664 Total Assets $ 2,451,598 $ 2,274,838 Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 70,506 81,994 Related party payable 10,000 — Accrued expenses 232,976 155,370 Deferred revenue(2) 85,931 92,673 Deferred other income(3) 11,966 15,955 Other current liabilities 12,146 8,680 Operating lease liabilities 11,584 13,355 Accrued data licensing fees 1,296 4,361 Total current liabilities $ 436,405 $ 372,388 (1) Includes related party accounts receivable from Pathos AI, Inc. of $12,092 and $6,428 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes related party accounts receivable from SB Tempus Corp. of $318 and $173 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture. (2) Includes related party deferred revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $103 and $3,938 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes related party deferred revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $0 and $6,235 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture. (3) Deferred other income balances solely related to SB Tempus Corp. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 69,483 74,272 Convertible promissory note 175,967 208,672 Other long-term liabilities 51,449 56,600 Revolving credit facility — 100,000 Interest payable 22,501 12,393 Long-term debt, net — 202,753 Convertible senior notes, net 1,174,877 728,078 Deferred other income, less current portion(3) — 7,977 Deferred revenue, less current portion 20,514 20,379 Total Liabilities $ 1,951,196 $ 1,783,512 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, no shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 $ — $ — Stockholders' equity Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 177,182,062 and 173,235,428 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 18 17 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,500,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 5,043,789 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1 1 Treasury Stock, 203,431 and 183,229 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, at cost (6,642 ) (6,642 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,037,849 2,892,910 Accumulated other comprehensive income 166 902 Accumulated deficit (2,530,990 ) (2,395,862 ) Total Stockholders' equity $ 500,402 $ 491,326 Total Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity $ 2,451,598 $ 2,274,838 (3) Deferred other income balances solely related to SB Tempus Corp. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net loss $ (135,128 ) $ (190,862 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Stock-based compensation 154,901 79,408 Gain on marketable equity securities (108,939 ) (4,731 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 375 — Deferred income taxes — (46,216 ) Losses from equity method investments 8,318 2,465 Amortization of original issue discount 5,008 2,615 Amortization of deferred financing fees 260 398 Change in fair value of holdback liability 1,189 291 Loss on debt extinguishment 11,643 12,034 Depreciation and amortization 78,392 75,416 Provision for bad debt expense 2,450 767 Provision for obsolete inventory 111 1,135 Non-cash operating lease costs 10,296 7,866 Minimum accretion expense 97 109 PIK interest added to principal 1,674 8,839 Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable(1) (71,839 ) (63,199 ) Inventory (2,160 ) (6,537 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,997 ) (3,991 ) Investments and other assets 1,883 (16,700 ) Accounts payable (49,250 ) (18,528 ) Related party asset 7,292 (25,000 ) Deferred revenue(2) (24,107 ) 17,398 Deferred other income(3) (11,966 ) (11,966 ) Accrued data licensing fees (3,180 ) 3,730 Accrued expenses & other 58,493 (5,179 ) Interest payable 10,360 10,288 Operating lease liabilities (10,762 ) (11,152 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (71,586 ) $ (181,302 ) (1) Includes increase in related party accounts receivable from Pathos AI, Inc. of $5,664 and $2,352 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Includes increase in related party accounts receivable from SB Tempus Corp. of $145 and $108 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture. (2) Includes decrease in related party deferred revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $3,835 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Includes increase in related party deferred revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $19,918 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes decrease in related party deferred revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $6,235 and $18,737 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture. (3) Includes decrease in related party deferred other income from SB Tempus Corp. of $11,966 for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

Investors

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Media

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