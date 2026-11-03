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Press Releases

Tempus Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

November 2, 2026 | 
19 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.



“Q3 was another record quarter, as we delivered $411.5 million of revenue, led by accelerating unit growth of 32% in our oncology business and increasing momentum of 33% revenue growth in Data & Applications,” said Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus. “These results reinforce the durability of our model as our best-in-class diagnostic platform enhances our data and AI offerings, distinguishes our business from our many competitors, and helps drive our performance quarter after quarter.”

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:

  • Total revenue of $411.5 million, an increase of 23%
    • Oncology volume growth accelerated to 32%
    • Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) volume of ~12,000 tests, up 300%
    • Data & Apps revenue increased 33%, with Insights increasing 29%
  • Increasing full year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.60 to $1.605 billion and expect full year Adjusted EBITDA of ~$65 million
  • Announced multi-year strategic collaboration with Merck and Moderna to support commercialization of their individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) class of drugs
  • In October, announced a strategic collaboration with BMS bringing Tempus’ total data licensing bookings to >$550 million year to date

Third Quarter 2026 Summary Results

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:

  • Total revenue increased 23% to $411.5 million.
    • Diagnostics generated $303.5 million of revenue, representing 20% growth, driven by Oncology volume growth of 32%, offset by Hereditary revenue growth of 3%.
    • Data and Applications generated $108.1 million of revenue, representing 33% growth, with Insights growing 29%.
  • Gross profit increased 27% to $266.7 million, led by growth in Data and Applications.
  • Net loss was $(14.9) million, which included $50.8 million of stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and $42.8 million in unrealized gains on marketable securities, compared to a net loss of $(80.0) million in Q3 of 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $25.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in Q3 of 2025.
  • Ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of $854.4 million.

Detailed Operational Highlights

  • Announced a strategic collaboration with BMS in October through which Tempus is directly licensing to BMS oncology data and models for up to $137.5 million over a five-year term. In addition, BMS and Pathos are licensing data for patients with Alzheimer's or dementia for $55 million over a five-year term, extending Tempus’ data and modeling platform beyond oncology.
  • Announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Merck and Moderna to support the potential commercialization of intismeran autogene, a novel, potential first-in-class individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with completed resected stage IIB-IV melanoma and other cancer types.
  • Cleared regulatory review of pending acquisition of Personalis (Nasdaq: PSNL). Personalis' shareholder meeting to approve the acquisition is planned for November 30, 2026.
  • Received two 510(k) clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tempus ECG-PH and ECG-MR, expanding our non-invasive AI cardiology footprint.
  • Announced an initiative to build a research platform containing 100,000 whole genomes linked to longitudinal clinical information over the next several years.

Third Quarter Financial Results

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

411,537

 

 

$

334,206

 

 

 

23

%

Gross profit

 

$

266,701

 

 

$

209,942

 

 

 

27

%

Loss from operations

 

$

(56,864

)

 

$

(60,996

)

 

 

7

%

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

14,422

 

 

$

(8,662

)

 

 

267

%

Net loss

 

$

(14,851

)

 

$

(79,982

)

 

 

81

%

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

13,359

 

 

$

(19,590

)

 

 

168

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

25,572

 

 

$

1,476

 

 

 

1,633

%

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

 

83

%

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

 

164

%

Financial Outlook and Guidance

Tempus is increasing its full year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.60 to $1.605 billion, which represents ~25% annual growth. We continue to expect 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be ~$65 million.

For additional information on the quarter, including a letter from our CEO and CFO, please visit our investor relations site at investors.tempus.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call and webcast will begin today, November 2, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access details at:

Conference ID: 579 261 752
United States (Toll-Free): (833) 461-5787
International (Toll): +1 (585) 542-9983
Live webcast can be accessed here

The webcast may be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at investors.tempus.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recording will be made available on the company’s website after the event and will be accessible for one year. Visit the investor relations website to find the company’s latest deck, and commentary on the quarter by Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO, and Jim Rogers, CFO, which will be discussed on the conference call and webcast.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company making precision medicine a reality through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of de-identified multimodal data and an intelligent operating system that makes that data accessible and actionable, Tempus connects AI, diagnostics and clinical workflows to deliver more personalized patient care and accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of better medicines. By continuously transforming data into insights, Tempus is building a learning healthcare ecosystem in which every patient can benefit from the treatment and experiences of those who came before.

For more information, visit tempus.com and follow Tempus on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information presented in this release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Tempus also presents adjusted non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation (collectively, the “stock-based compensation adjustments”). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as gross profit, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses are calculated as the sum of technology research and development expense, research and development expense, and selling, general and administrative expense, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, and franchise taxes related to IPO. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as loss from operations, adjusted to exclude (i) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (ii) acquisition-related expenses, (iii) franchise taxes related to IPO, and (iv) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) changes in fair value of our marketable equity securities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (ii) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (iii) acquisition-related expenses, (iv) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, (v) losses (gains) from equity method investments, (vi) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (vii) franchise taxes related to IPO, (viii) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, and (ix) loss on debt extinguishment. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (v) losses (gains) from equity method investments, (vi) changes in fair value of our marketable equity securities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (vii) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (viii) acquisition-related expenses, (ix) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, (x) franchise taxes related to our IPO, and (xi) loss on debt extinguishment.

Tempus believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they may be used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Tempus’ business. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by Tempus management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Tempus does not provide guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between Tempus’ forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net loss and the respective reconciliations. These forecasted items are not within Tempus’ control, may vary greatly between periods, and could significantly impact future financial results.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Tempus’ expected financial results for full year 2026; expectations concerning Tempus' collaborations and partnerships; Tempus' competitive position; and the pending acquisition of Personalis. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments, including Tempus' ability to consummate the acquisition of Personalis on the contemplated terms or at all and Tempus’ ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Paige AI, Ambry Genetics, Deep 6 AI, Center Health, and, if consummated, Personalis; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC from time to time. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diagnostics(1)

 

$

303,470

 

 

$

252,878

 

 

$

853,901

 

 

$

688,525

 

Data and applications(2)

 

 

108,067

 

 

 

81,328

 

 

 

288,238

 

 

 

216,053

 

Total net revenue

 

$

411,537

 

 

$

334,206

 

 

$

1,142,139

 

 

$

904,578

 

Cost and operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues, diagnostics

 

 

114,042

 

 

 

98,643

 

 

 

323,235

 

 

 

283,182

 

Cost of revenues, data and applications

 

 

30,794

 

 

 

25,621

 

 

 

83,664

 

 

 

61,212

 

Technology research and development

 

 

45,708

 

 

 

38,087

 

 

 

135,558

 

 

 

105,960

 

Research and development

 

 

46,000

 

 

 

44,960

 

 

 

146,874

 

 

 

122,453

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

231,857

 

 

 

187,891

 

 

 

670,296

 

 

 

523,230

 

Total cost and operating expenses

 

 

468,401

 

 

 

395,202

 

 

 

1,359,627

 

 

 

1,096,037

 

Loss from operations

 

$

(56,864

)

 

$

(60,996

)

 

$

(217,488

)

 

$

(191,459

)

Interest income

 

 

3,985

 

 

 

4,600

 

 

 

11,748

 

 

 

7,506

 

Interest expense

 

 

(6,701

)

 

 

(15,399

)

 

 

(31,325

)

 

 

(54,981

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

(12,034

)

 

 

(11,643

)

 

 

(12,034

)

Other income, net(3)

 

 

47,132

 

 

 

2,605

 

 

 

122,180

 

 

 

16,879

 

Loss before (provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

$

(12,448

)

 

$

(81,224

)

 

$

(126,528

)

 

$

(234,089

)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(276

)

 

 

(282

)

 

 

45,692

 

(Losses) gains from equity method investments

 

 

(2,368

)

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

(8,318

)

 

 

(2,465

)

Net loss

 

$

(14,851

)

 

$

(79,982

)

 

$

(135,128

)

 

$

(190,862

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(1.10

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

 

181,311

 

 

 

174,945

 

 

 

180,049

 

 

 

172,969

 

Comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(14,851

)

 

$

(79,982

)

 

$

(135,128

)

 

$

(190,862

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

2,107

 

 

 

(2,915

)

 

 

(736

)

 

 

5,439

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(12,744

)

 

$

(82,897

)

 

$

(135,864

)

 

$

(185,423

)

 

(1) Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $0 and $225 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $190 and $226 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties.

 

(2) Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $22,061 and $24,907 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $65,718 and $41,445 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes related party revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $0 and $6,253 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $6,241 and $18,743 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

 

(3) Includes related party other income from SB Tempus Corp. of $3,989 for each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Includes related party other income from SB Tempus Corp. of $11,966 for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

September 30, 2026

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

590,479

 

 

$

604,787

 

Accounts receivable(1), net of allowances of $4,378 and $2,755 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

380,744

 

 

 

311,170

 

Inventory

 

 

53,773

 

 

 

51,724

 

Related party asset

 

 

17,500

 

 

 

8,785

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

47,507

 

 

 

40,498

 

Marketable equity securities

 

 

46,874

 

 

 

150,211

 

Total current assets

 

$

1,136,877

 

 

$

1,167,175

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

95,186

 

 

 

89,156

 

Goodwill

 

 

488,142

 

 

 

470,211

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

293,815

 

 

 

349,202

 

Capitalized software, net

 

 

40,561

 

 

 

6,051

 

Marketable equity securities, less current portion

 

 

212,276

 

 

 

 

Investments and other assets

 

 

16,241

 

 

 

21,111

 

Investment in joint venture

 

 

77,635

 

 

 

86,557

 

Investment in related party

 

 

17,500

 

 

 

 

Related party asset, less current portion

 

 

10,208

 

 

 

16,215

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

58,402

 

 

 

64,496

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,755

 

 

 

4,664

 

Total Assets

 

$

2,451,598

 

 

$

2,274,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

70,506

 

 

 

81,994

 

Related party payable

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

232,976

 

 

 

155,370

 

Deferred revenue(2)

 

 

85,931

 

 

 

92,673

 

Deferred other income(3)

 

 

11,966

 

 

 

15,955

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

12,146

 

 

 

8,680

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

11,584

 

 

 

13,355

 

Accrued data licensing fees

 

 

1,296

 

 

 

4,361

 

Total current liabilities

 

$

436,405

 

 

$

372,388

 

 

(1) Includes related party accounts receivable from Pathos AI, Inc. of $12,092 and $6,428 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes related party accounts receivable from SB Tempus Corp. of $318 and $173 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

 

(2) Includes related party deferred revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $103 and $3,938 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes related party deferred revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $0 and $6,235 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

 

(3) Deferred other income balances solely related to SB Tempus Corp. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

September 30, 2026

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

69,483

 

 

 

74,272

 

Convertible promissory note

 

 

175,967

 

 

 

208,672

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

51,449

 

 

 

56,600

 

Revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

100,000

 

Interest payable

 

 

22,501

 

 

 

12,393

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

 

 

 

202,753

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

1,174,877

 

 

 

728,078

 

Deferred other income, less current portion(3)

 

 

 

 

 

7,977

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

20,514

 

 

 

20,379

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

1,951,196

 

 

$

1,783,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, no shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

 

$

 

 

$

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 177,182,062 and 173,235,428 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

18

 

 

 

17

 

Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,500,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 5,043,789 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Treasury Stock, 203,431 and 183,229 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, at cost

 

 

(6,642

)

 

 

(6,642

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

3,037,849

 

 

 

2,892,910

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

166

 

 

 

902

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(2,530,990

)

 

 

(2,395,862

)

Total Stockholders' equity

 

$

500,402

 

 

$

491,326

 

Total Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity

 

$

2,451,598

 

 

$

2,274,838

 

 

(3) Deferred other income balances solely related to SB Tempus Corp. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(135,128

)

 

$

(190,862

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

154,901

 

 

 

79,408

 

Gain on marketable equity securities

 

 

(108,939

)

 

 

(4,731

)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

375

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

(46,216

)

Losses from equity method investments

 

 

8,318

 

 

 

2,465

 

Amortization of original issue discount

 

 

5,008

 

 

 

2,615

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

 

260

 

 

 

398

 

Change in fair value of holdback liability

 

 

1,189

 

 

 

291

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

11,643

 

 

 

12,034

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

78,392

 

 

 

75,416

 

Provision for bad debt expense

 

 

2,450

 

 

 

767

 

Provision for obsolete inventory

 

 

111

 

 

 

1,135

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

 

10,296

 

 

 

7,866

 

Minimum accretion expense

 

 

97

 

 

 

109

 

PIK interest added to principal

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

8,839

 

Change in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable(1)

 

 

(71,839

)

 

 

(63,199

)

Inventory

 

 

(2,160

)

 

 

(6,537

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(6,997

)

 

 

(3,991

)

Investments and other assets

 

 

1,883

 

 

 

(16,700

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(49,250

)

 

 

(18,528

)

Related party asset

 

 

7,292

 

 

 

(25,000

)

Deferred revenue(2)

 

 

(24,107

)

 

 

17,398

 

Deferred other income(3)

 

 

(11,966

)

 

 

(11,966

)

Accrued data licensing fees

 

 

(3,180

)

 

 

3,730

 

Accrued expenses & other

 

 

58,493

 

 

 

(5,179

)

Interest payable

 

 

10,360

 

 

 

10,288

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(10,762

)

 

 

(11,152

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(71,586

)

 

$

(181,302

)

 

(1) Includes increase in related party accounts receivable from Pathos AI, Inc. of $5,664 and $2,352 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Includes increase in related party accounts receivable from SB Tempus Corp. of $145 and $108 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

 

(2) Includes decrease in related party deferred revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $3,835 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Includes increase in related party deferred revenue from Pathos AI, Inc. of $19,918 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 16, Related Parties. Also includes decrease in related party deferred revenue from SB Tempus Corp. of $6,235 and $18,737 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.

 

(3) Includes decrease in related party deferred other income from SB Tempus Corp. of $11,966 for each of the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Refer to Note 7, Joint Venture.


Contacts

Investors
Kendra Webster
investorrelations@tempus.com

Media
Kelli Manalli
kelli.manalli@tempus.com


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