Telum Therapeutics Secures €18 Million Series A Financing to Advance Lead Antimicrobial Program into Clinical Development

Subhendu Basu, CEO of Telum Therapeutics, and

Roberto Díez, founder and COO of Telum Therapeutics.

Telum Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging proprietary metagenomic datasets, synthetic biology and generative AI to develop novel antimicrobial therapies, today announced the successful completion of an €18 million Series A ﬁnancing to advance its lead program targeting hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.

AMR Action Fund led the ﬁnancing round, with participation from new investor Inveready and continued support from existing investors Invivo Partners, CDTI with its SICC Innvierte, Clave Capital and Sodena.

The investment from AMR Action Fund, the world’s largest venture capital fund dedicated exclusively to investing in urgently needed antimicrobial therapeutics and diagnostics, brings not only capital, but also deep domain expertise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The Fund’s support will enable Telum to advance its lead candidate through Phase 1 clinical development, generating critical safety and translational data to support subsequent stages of clinical evaluation.

Telum’s lead program is designed to address severe infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii, a multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogen associated with signiﬁcant morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients worldwide. Built on the Company’s proprietary APEX® platform, Telum is developing biologically derived, protein-based antimicrobial therapeutics with the potential to overcome key limitations of existing antibiotic approaches and expand treatment options for patients facing life-threatening infections.

Dr. Henry Skinner, Chief Executive Officer of the AMR Action Fund, commented: “Acinetobacter baumannii is one of the most formidable bacterial threats in modern medicine. It is clinically challenging, often resistant to ﬁrst-line therapies, and a pathogen for which progress has been slow and di\icult to achieve. We are encouraged by Telum’s novel approach and pleased to support the team as they work to bring forward a new treatment option for patients with life-threatening infections.”

Dr. Subhendu Basu, Chief Executive Officer of Telum Therapeutics, said: “We are delighted to welcome AMR Action Fund and Inveready as new investors in Telum. AMR Action Fund’s dedicated focus and deep expertise in antimicrobial resistance, together with the continued support of Invivo Partners, Clave Capital, CDTI-Innvierte and Sodena, reinforces our conﬁdence in the potential of the APEX® platform to generate a new class of antimicrobial therapies for di\icult-to-treat infections. This ﬁnancing provides a clear path to complete Phase 1 development of our lead program targeting Acinetobacter baumannii HABP/VABP, while also enabling us to advance our broader pipeline addressing both Gram-negative and Gram-positive pathogens.”

Dr. Laura Rodríguez, Partner at Invivo and Board member at Telum, commented: “Having supported Telum since its earliest stages, we are delighted to welcome AMR Action Fund as lead investor in this ﬁnancing. Their participation is a strong validation of the progress achieved by the Company, the quality of its science, and the commitment of the team to tackling antimicrobial resistance. We believe this round marks a deﬁning milestone in Telum’s evolution, reinforcing its position within the global antimicrobial innovation ecosystem and equipping the Company with the resources, expertise and support needed to advance into the clinic.”

Dr. Roberto Díez, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Telum Therapeutics, added: “Telum was founded with the vision of developing a new generation of antimicrobial therapies capable of combating some of the world’s most dangerous drug-resistant pathogens. This ﬁnancing marks an important milestone for the Company and reﬂects the strength of our scientiﬁc platform, the progress of our lead program, and the growing recognition that innovative solutions are urgently needed to address the global threat of antimicrobial resistance.”

This ﬁnancing brings together international and Spanish life sciences investors, technology-focused investment funds and public institutions committed to supporting innovation in healthcare. It also highlights the important role of Navarra’s innovation ecosystem in fostering the development of science-driven companies with global ambition.

Media Contact Telum Therapeutics Gemma Escarré

Email: telum@gemmaescarre.com

About Telum Therapeutics

Telum Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Spain dedicated to developing innovative antimicrobial therapies for the treatment of severe multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. The Company’s proprietary APEX® platform enables the discovery and development of novel biologically derived, protein-based antimicrobial candidates targeting clinically important Gram-negative and Gram-positive pathogens. Telum’s lead program is being developed for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.