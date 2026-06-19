Telos Biotech Announces Strategic Evaluation Collaboration with Made Scientific to Assess TELOVANCE™ Across Multiple Cell Therapy Manufacturing Platforms

DALLAS, TX and PRINCETON, NJ – June 19, 2026: Telos Biotech, Inc. (“Telos”), a biotechnology company developing TELOVANCE™, a telomerase-based telomere lengthening platform designed for use in ex vivo cell therapy manufacturing, today announced a strategic evaluation collaboration with Made Scientific, Inc. (“Made Scientific”), a leading U.S.-based clinical- and commercial-stage cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

The collaboration is designed to assess the application of TELOVANCE™ across several therapeutically relevant cell types and modalities, including CAR-T cells, NK cells, and CD34+ hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells. The program will evaluate the impact of TELOVANCE™ treatment on cell expansion, viability, phenotype, and functional performance using Made Scientific’s established process development workflows.

TELOVANCE™ is being developed as an ancillary technology intended to support ex vivo cell manufacturing by addressing telomere shortening that can occur during rapid cellular expansion. Through this collaboration, Telos and Made Scientific intend to generate feasibility data to characterize how TELOVANCE™ may affect cellular fitness and manufacturing-relevant attributes across distinct cell therapy modalities.

With evaluation studies set to begin in July, the companies intend to share initial feasibility data through co-published white papers and presentations at future industry conferences.

About Telos Biotech

Telos Biotech is developing TELOVANCE™, a proprietary telomerase-based ancillary technology intended for use in ex vivo cell therapy manufacturing. TELOVANCE™ is designed to address telomere-related limitations that may arise during cell expansion, with the goal of supporting improved manufacturing performance and cellular fitness across multiple cell therapy modalities.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical- and commercial-supply. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Made Scientific combines the agility of a specialist CDMO with the deep technical expertise to deliver reliable and scalable solutions, supported by their long-term strategic backer, GC Corporation, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. For more information, visit www.madescientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential utility of TELOVANCE™, the objectives of the collaboration, and the potential generation or use of feasibility data. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. TELOVANCE™ is under development and has not been approved by any regulatory authority for therapeutic use. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Media / Business Development Contact

Telos Biotech

Dan Catron

dan@telosbio.com

Made Scientific

Lucy Taylor

Media@madescientific.com

LinkedIn: @MadeScientific