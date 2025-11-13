Telomir Pharmaceuticals Reports Telomir-1 Outperforms FDA-Approved Gold-Standard Iron Chelator Deferoxamine (DFO) in Reducing Intracellular Iron in a Human Cell Line

New live-cell imaging data show that Telomir-1 markedly lowers intracellular iron levels at submicromolar concentrations in human keratinocytes, demonstrating potent cell penetration and iron-modulating activity - key to its broader epigenetic mechanism of action.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the epigenetic roots of cancer, aging, and age-related disease, today announced new preclinical findings showing that its lead investigational compound Telomir-1 produced a strong, dose-dependent reduction of intracellular iron in human keratinocyte (HaCaT) cells - outperforming the FDA-approved gold-standard iron chelator, Deferoxamine (DFO). These results represent an important step in Telomir's broader program to explore how metal-ion imbalance contributes to oxidative stress, aging, and disease progression.

Live-Cell Iron Imaging Study

The study employed FerroOrange, a fluorescent probe that selectively detects ferrous iron (Fe²⁺) inside living cells. HaCaT cells were incubated with Telomir-1 or DFO for various time points. After three, six and sixteen hours, fluorescence microscopy revealed a markedly lower intracellular iron signal in Telomir-1-treated cells, indicating strong cell penetration and iron-modulating capacity relative to DFO at the same concentrations.

Iron, Copper, and the Biology of Aging and Disease

Iron and copper are essential for growth and metabolism-iron supports oxygen transport and cell division, while copper contributes to connective-tissue formation, brain development, and antioxidant defense. In youth, these metals are tightly regulated; with aging, regulation weakens and reactive metals accumulate inside cells.

Excess Fe²⁺ and Cu⁺ catalyze formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) that damage DNA, proteins, and mitochondria. This oxidative stress and the resulting "epigenetic drift" contribute to functional decline across tissues.

In cancer, the imbalance becomes more pronounced. Many tumors actively increase and subsequently rely on high iron levels as metabolic fuel for DNA synthesis, sustained proliferation, mitochondrial activity and rapid growth, while iron-driven changes in DNA methylation alter gene activity in ways that promote tumor survival. Restoring balanced metal levels may help reduce the cellular environment that favors genomic instability, a hallmark of aging and disease biology.

Linking Metal Balance and Epigenetic Regulation

Telomir's research indicates that iron directly influences epigenetic enzymes that control gene expression.

Histone demethylases, including the KDM2, KDM5, and KDM6 families require Fe²⁺ as a cofactor.

When intracellular iron becomes excessive or oxidized, these enzymes may lose normal control, leading to aberrant DNA methylation and the silencing of protective genes such as GSTP1, RASSF1A, MASPIN, STAT1, and CASP8 .

Zinc helps stabilize these functions and mitigate oxidative interference.

Balancing reactive metals while supporting zinc-dependent structure may help preserve proper epigenetic modulation and cellular equilibrium.

Zinc's Role and the Smart Formulation of Telomir-1

Telomir-1 is formulated with zinc to create Telomir-Zn, a complex engineered to achieve a controlled exchange of metals inside cells-removing excess reactive ions while contributing beneficial zinc. This precision metal-exchange design aims to restore equilibrium rather than broadly deplete metals.

Sequestration: Telomir-1 binds and neutralizes surplus iron and copper, reducing oxidative reactions and metal-ion dependent functions. Replacement: The compound introduces bioavailable zinc, a vital cofactor for enzymes involved in antioxidant defense and DNA stability.

Through this dual mechanism, Telomir-1 is believed to function as a dynamic intracellular modulator-helping sustain redox and enzymatic balance that support healthy gene regulation and mitochondrial performance.

Comparison With Current Chelation Therapies

Deferoxamine (DFO) (Desferal®) is an FDA-approved iron chelator used clinically for transfusional and acute iron overload. DFO primarily acts in the bloodstream and extracellular space, showing limited penetration into living cells. Chronic or high-dose use can be associated with side effects, including neurological, ocular, or auditory changes and growth suppression in pediatric settings.

In contrast, the current studies confirm that Telomir-1 demonstrated robust intracellular metal modulation at low micromolar concentrations in vitro. Further studies will continue evaluating its ability to influence metal-ion balance, oxidative chemistry, and epigenetic enzyme activity in pre-clinical models.

Executive Commentary

Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, stated:

"The same metals that support growth and development early in life can, when unregulated, contribute to the very processes that drive aging and cellular decline. Our goal with Telomir-1 is to help restore that delicate balance within cells - addressing one of the fundamental factors that link metal homeostasis, oxidative stress, and biological aging. The live-cell imaging results illustrate this concept beautifully - as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words."

Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor, added:

"Iron-dependent histone demethylases sit at the intersection of redox biology and gene regulation. Telomir-1's ability to inhibit several members of this family and to restore balance to intracellular metals provides a mechanistic framework for the methylation patterns we have previously observed. It connects metal homeostasis directly to genomic stability. The direct observation and measurements of the rapid and robust reduction of intracellular iron by Telomir-1 supports and reinforces our understanding of its mechanisms of actions"

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) is a preclinical biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics that target the root epigenetic mechanisms underlying cancer, aging, and degenerative disease. The Company's lead candidate, Telomir-1, has demonstrated activity in pre-clinical studies involving modulation of DNA and histone methylation, restoration of redox balance, and normalization of cellular function.

For more information, please visit www.telomirpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir's management or advisors related thereto, and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications, and the safety of Telomir-1.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which are on file with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contact Information

Helga Moya

info@telomirpharma.com

(786) 396-6723

SOURCE: Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire