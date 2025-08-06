Telo Genomics to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) -theora leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of telomeres, today announced that it will present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference on August 7, 2025.This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. Telo Genomics will be represented by Guido Baechler, Executive Chairman of the Board, and discuss the company's new strategy for accelerating the development and commercialization of the multiple myeloma MRD and smoldering myeloma assay applications.The OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference is hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Telo Genomics will present live on Thursday, August 7at 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET. Investors can register for the presentation via this link:. An archived webcast will also be available after the event.Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitGuido BaechlerExecutive Chairman647-477-9365MaRS Centre, South Tower101 College Street, Suite 200Toronto, ON, M5G 1L7To view the source version of this press release, please visit