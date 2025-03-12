Telo Genomics Appoints Baechler Executive Chairman of The Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the “Company” or “Telo Genomics”) a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, is pleased to announce Mr. Guido Baechler, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman. In his expanded role, Mr. Baechler will provide more active strategic leadership, working closely with the company’s founder Dr. Sabine Mai and with the executive team to further advance Telo Genomics’ groundbreaking machine-learning (ML)-driven 3D Telomere platform in oncology, which is currently focused on multiple myeloma and prostate cancer.

Mr. Baechler joined Telo Genomics’ Board of Directors on February 28, 2019, as an independent director and was appointed Chairman on May 6, 2020. He brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and medical diagnostics industries, with a strong track record of driving growth and innovation. Prior to joining Telo Genomics, Mr. Baechler spent nearly two decades at Roche Diagnostics, the world’s leading diagnostics company, where he held various senior leadership roles across Europe and North America. His deep expertise in advancing cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and commercializing clinical solutions positions him well, to help guide Telo Genomics through its next phase of growth and commercialization.

“I am excited to become more involved in leading the advancement of Telo Genomics’ innovative tests from clinical research to commercial products,” said Guido Baechler, executive Chairman of Telo Genomics. “With Dr. Mai’s vast body of research using telomeres to measure genomic instability, our TELO platform has been proven to show clinical utility for several malignant diseases and because of its inherent sensitivity, it is a provocative approach to the market for liquid biopsies for early detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD). Specifically, we are excited about using our tests to provide actionable results for multiple myeloma, Hodgkin’s disease and prostate cancer. We see significant additional commercial opportunities based on our platform technology. Our TeloView® platform is engineered for seamless integration into clinical laboratories, while our CLIA/CAP certified Toronto-based testing facility is well-positioned to provide high-impact precision medicine data to pharma and biotech partners, supporting drug development and patient care. I also wanted to take this opportunity to report that John Meekison has left the board of Telo. John was an extremely valuable member of our team and on behalf of the board, I would like to thank him for his commitment to the Company and efforts on our behalf.”

The Company also reports that the consulting arrangement with Sherif Louis, the former President of the Company, has not been renewed. Mr. Louis’ duties will be assumed on an interim basis by members of the senior management team under the guidance of Mr. Baechler.

Pursuant to the Company’s 2022 stock option plan, the Company announces that it has granted 2,150,000 options to certain insiders of the Company, entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Additionally, the Company granted 250,000 and 60,000 options to certain employees and consultants of the Company, entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share for a period of three years and one year, respectively, from the date of grant. All options vest immediately.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

