Telo Genomics Announces Study with University of Athens to Advance Next-Generation MRD Risk Stratification in Multiple Myeloma

Clinical Trial Seeks to Validate Novel Blood-Based Assay that Predicts Relapse Risk by Analyzing the Biologic Behavior of Remaining Cancer Cells, Addressing Critical Gaps in Current Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing

Analytical Validation: Demonstrate the ability of Telo Genomics' technology platform to detect and enumerate circulating myeloma cells with sensitivity comparable to or exceeding Euroflow, a current industry leader.

Demonstrate the ability of Telo Genomics' technology platform to detect and enumerate circulating myeloma cells with sensitivity comparable to or exceeding Euroflow, a current industry leader. Predictive Modeling: Develop a relapse risk scoring model based on 3D telomere profiling, enabling stratification of patients by likelihood of disease recurrence.

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)

Telo Genomics Achieves CAP Laboratory Accreditation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) -, a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the 3D analysis of telomeres (which are the ends of chromosomes) today announced the launch of a new retrospective clinical study in collaboration with leading hematologists at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Dr. Meletios Dimopoulos and Dr. Efstathios Kastritis. The clinical trial will analyze baseline blood samples from multiple myeloma patients treated with standard-of-care regimens. The study cohort includes patients with known two-year clinical outcomes, enabling direct comparisons between those who relapsed and those who remained in remission. The study has two primary objectives:"This study represents an important step forward in redefining how remission is measured and managed. By focusing not just on how many cancer cells remain, but instead on biology-driven risk predictors of how aggressive those cancer cells are, we intend to provide clinicians with a more powerful tool to guide treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes," said John Farlinger, CEO and Chairman of Telo Genomics. "We anticipate reporting results from this clinical study during the summer of 2026. Further, we expect to initiate up to two additional clinical trials later this year as we validate our technology and transition to commercializing and monetizing our cancer diagnostic platform.""Advancing patient care in multiple myeloma will require tools that not only detect disease, but inform its trajectory," said Dr. Efstathios Kastritis, University of Athens School of Medicine. "Approaches that integrate biological insight with non-invasive sampling have the potential to reshape how we monitor remission and guide therapy over time.""We believe that Telo Genomics maintains a unique and high-value position within the rapidly expanding MRD market," said Dr. Sabine Mai, Co-Founder and Director of Telo Genomics. "The Company's blood-based cancer platform has the potential to complement existing bone-marrow-based methods and, over time, may reduce or eliminate the need for repeated invasive biopsies."MRD refers to the small number of cancer cells that remain in a patient's body after treatment and may ultimately lead to relapse. While MRD testing is rapidly becoming a standard component of cancer care, existing technologies require invasive bone marrow biopsies and focus primarily on quantifying residual tumor cells. These approaches often fail to identify which patients, including those classified as "MRD-negative," are at greatest risk of relapse. Telo Genomics technology platform is designed to address this critical gap by combining high-sensitivity detection of circulating cancer cells from a simple blood draw with advanced analysis of 3D telomere architecture. This enables biologically informed risk stratification, providing clinicians with deeper insight into disease aggressiveness and relapse potential. Benefits of Telo Genomics proprietary technology have been substantiated in more than 190 peer reviewed publications and over 30 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease.Telo Genomics' Toronto laboratory has received renewed accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a globally recognized benchmark for laboratory quality and performance. CAP accreditation validates that the Company's laboratory operations meet rigorous standards for accuracy, reliability and quality systems, key requirements for supporting clinical adoption of diagnostic technologies.This milestone represents an important step in the Company's commercialization pathway, strengthening its infrastructure to support ongoing clinical studies and future market deployment of its platform technology. CAP accreditation enhances Telo Genomics ability to engage with clinical partners, expand testing capabilities and position its platform for broader integration into routine care.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 190+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitTelo Genomics Investor Relations555 Richmond Street WestToronto, ON, Canada, M5V 3B1To view the source version of this press release, please visit