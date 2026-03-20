Telix selects IBA Cyclone® KIUBE to support manufacturing expansion in the U.S.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium– March 20, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, today announced it has signed a contract with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix; ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX), a precision oncology company, for the initial order of four Cyclone® KIUBE cyclotrons at standard IBA conditions1. The systems will be installed at select RLS Radiopharmacies (RLS) sites in the United States (U.S.).

This investment supports Telix’s strategic expansion of its U.S. manufacturing footprint with the goal of strengthening supply chain resilience and to enable in-house production of critical therapeutic and diagnostic isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals for cancer care. The agreement also contributes to the growth of IBA RadioPharma Solutions, reinforcing its leading position in the market. By combining IBA’s cyclotron expertise with Telix’s distribution and production footprint, this collaboration strengthens the collective capacity to meet the rising demand for sophisticated PET imaging tracers and other integrated theranostic solutions.

Telix selected the Cyclone® KIUBE 180 for its high-current capacity, industrial reliability, and capacity for future upgrades. Each cyclotron will be equipped with QUANTM® Irradiation System (QIS®), the latest irradiation system developed by ARTMS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telix Pharmaceuticals. Together, these technologies will enable cGMP-compliant production of critical radio-metals including Gallium-68 (68Ga), Zirconium-89 (89Zr), Technetium‐99m (99mTc) and Copper-64 (64Cu) initially. The integration of this advanced targetry hardware represents a key technical milestone, enabling efficient, high-yield, localized production of high-demand isotopes, reducing reliance on external suppliers and mitigating supply chain risk.

Charles Kumps, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions, commented:

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Telix. By combining our cyclotron leadership with Telix’s innovative approach and ARTMS technology, we are working to accelerate the availability of advanced diagnostic tools. This collaboration exemplifies our mission to protect, enhance, and save lives by making nuclear medicine more accessible worldwide and delivering meaningful impact for patients.”

Chad Watkins, General Manager Isotope Strategy at Telix added:

“Expanding our isotope production and manufacturing capabilities at RLS with IBA’s technology and the ARTMS QIS system is a critical step in improving patient outcomes. This investment in the RLS/Telix network will help ensure that clinicians have reliable, nationwide access to the precision tools they need to diagnose and treat cancer more effectively.”

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About IBA



IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies, with the goal to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. With international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan, Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

More information: https://telixpharma.com or you can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About RLS Radiopharmacies

RLS Radiopharmacies is America’s only nationwide radiopharmacy network accredited by The Joint Commission, reflecting our commitment to quality, care, and innovation. With advanced facilities, expert teams, and a vertically integrated supply chain, we ensure safe, reliable access to a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Learn how we’re shaping the future of nuclear medicine at https://RLS.bio.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals, Telix Group company, and Telix product names and logos are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates - all rights reserved and used with permission. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country.



For further information, please contact:

IBA Investor Relations

Thomas Pevenage

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com IBA Corporate Communication

Olivier Lechien

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “outlook”, “forecast” and “guidance”, or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.







1 This contract, signed at the end of 2025, will be booked in IBA’s 2025 order intake. In accordance with its financial communication policy, IBA announces the conclusion of commercial contracts after receiving the first instalment.





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