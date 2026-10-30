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Tarsus to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

October 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 to report its third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the webcast here. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2, IRX-101 for potential use as an ocular antiseptic, and gildeuretinol for the potential treatment of Stargardt disease.

Media Contact: 
Adrienne Kemp 
Vice President, Corporate Communications 
(949) 922-0801 
AKemp@tarsusrx.com 
  
Investor Contact: 
David Nakasone 
Head of Investor Relations 
(949) 620-3223 
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com 



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