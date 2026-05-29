SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 2nd, at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 as an ophthalmic gel for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


Southern California Events
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie