Tandem Diabetes Care Announces NEJM Publication of Positive Pivotal Study Outcomes with Control-IQ+ AID Technology in Type 2 Diabetes

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TNDM #ControlIQ--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced publication by The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) of positive results from the company’s pivotal trial of Control-IQ+ automated insulin delivery (AID) technology in people with type 2 diabetes. The article is now available on the journal website, www.NEJM.org. Additional study findings were presented today during a symposium at the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.





Results published in NEJM demonstrate significant improvements in time in range and hemoglobin A1c (A1C) in people with type 2 diabetes when using Control-IQ+ technology compared to a control group (CGM group) who continued their pre-study insulin delivery method in conjunction with a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. A reduction in A1C of 0.9% was observed in people using Control-IQ+ technology (N=215) compared with 0.3% in the CGM group (N=104). A1C reduction of 2.3% was observed with Control-IQ+ in people entering the study with an A1C of 9% or higher. These improvements were seen across a racially and socio-economically diverse population spanning ages 19 to 87 years old. Both groups used a Dexcom G6 CGM System for the duration of the study.

“This study represents the most rigorous evaluation of automated insulin delivery technology for people with type 2 diabetes ever conducted. The randomized controlled design and broad inclusion goals that did not limit participation based on A1C levels allowed us to truly determine the treatment effect of the algorithm,” said Roy W. Beck, MD, PhD, medical director of the Jaeb Center for Health Research, who coordinated the study. “These results demonstrate the substantial value of Control-IQ+ technology for people with type 2 diabetes who use insulin. It was encouraging that even people using insulin plus a GLP-1 receptor agonist drug, such as Ozempic, had substantial A1C improvement with the addition of Control-IQ+ to their treatment regimen.”

“The benefits of Control-IQ+ technology were evident across an incredibly diverse population, regardless of pre-study glycemic control or experience with diabetes technology. In fact, those with low and high numeracy scores at baseline did equally as well, suggesting that the technology was simple to use regardless of education level or their general understanding of diabetes,” said Jordan Pinsker, MD, chief medical officer at Tandem Diabetes Care. “These results underscore the potential of this technology to improve outcomes for people living with type 2 diabetes who use insulin, while helping alleviate daily therapy burden and improve quality of life.”

Study Design

The primary outcome of the 13-week study was to evaluate change in A1C with Control-IQ+ technology in adults ages 18 and older living with type 2 diabetes compared to a control group who continued their pre-study insulin regimen along with a real-time CGM system. Additional outcomes included changes in CGM-measured time in range, time in hyperglycemia, time in hypoglycemia, as well as safety events including severe hypoglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis, and other serious adverse events.

The study included data from 319 participants across 21 clinical centers in the United States and Canada, including one U.S. Veterans Administration Hospital. The study population represents one of the most diverse studies of AID technology in type 2 diabetes with 39% of participants identifying as minority race or ethnicity, including 22% Black and 11% Hispanic. Nearly half (44%) were on a stable dose of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and 37% were on a stable dose of an SGLT-2 inhibitor, which they continued throughout the study. 40% used more than 100 units of insulin per day, and only 4% were using an insulin pump at baseline.

Importantly, participants came into the study with very varied insulin regimens. 75% of participants were using a form of fixed dosing to calculate meal boluses prior to joining the study. All participants were given the option to use simplified boluses by dosing with preset amounts of carbohydrate or units of insulin during the study (for example, small, medium or large meals).

Key Data Highlights Published by NEJM

Glycemic Control

Mean A1C decreased by 0.9% with Control-IQ+, from 8.2% to 7.3%, and by 0.3% for the CGM group, from 8.1% to 7.7%. A1C decreased by 2.3% for those with the highest A1Cs in the Control-IQ+ arm at the start of the study (≥9%).

Time in range improved by 16% with Control-IQ+, resulting in 3.8 more hours/day in range (70-180 mg/dL) than baseline, and 3.4 more hours/day in range than the control group. Time in range increased from 48% to 64% with Control-IQ+, and 51% to 52% for the control group. The treatment effect with Control-IQ+ was evident in the first week and sustained for the duration of the study. Mean glucose, time >180 mg/dL, time >250 mg/dL, and the frequency of prolonged hyperglycemic events were all lower with Control-IQ+ compared to the CGM only group. Treatment effects of Control-IQ+ on time in range and mean glucose were evident during both daytime and nighttime hours.

Insulin use decreased by 8 units/day in the Control-IQ+ group, compared to an increase of 2 units/day in the CGM group, representing a difference of -10 units/day in favor of Control-IQ+.

Benefits of Control-IQ+ compared to the control group were evident across a broad range of baseline characteristics including sex, race/ethnicity, body mass index, income, education, and prior experience with diabetes technology.

Safety

Use of Control-IQ+ proved safe, raising no new safety signals unique to type 2 diabetes users compared to previous type 1 diabetes studies. The frequency of hypoglycemia was low in both groups. One severe hypoglycemic event occurred in the Control-IQ+ group, which was successfully treated with oral carbohydrates. There were no DKA or hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome events in the study.



Additional Data Highlights Presented at ATTD

Additional data related to bolus behavior and system usability/satisfaction were presented today during a symposium at the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD).

Meal Bolusing Methods

Different bolusing strategies were permitted throughout the study, including use of a carbohydrate calculator or entering a set amount of carbohydrate or units of insulin for small, medium, and large meals. 75% of participants were not performing carbohydrate counting at enrollment.

All bolus strategies were very effective with Control-IQ+, resulting in similar, significant reductions in A1C across groups

Those who used fewer user-initiated boluses, receiving a high percent of their insulin through Control-IQ+ moderated insulin delivery, also did well.

No increase in hypoglycemia was observed between bolusing methods

Usability and Satisfaction

Patient reported outcomes related to device satisfaction and sleep quality improved significantly with Control-IQ+ compared to the CGM group at the end of the study.

Control-IQ+ received high usability scores regardless of bolusing strategy

