Takeda Reports First Half FY2025 Results, with Business Fundamentals Tracking as Planned. Updates Full Year Outlook to Reflect FX Impact and Pipeline Impairment. On Track for Multiple Regulatory Filings This Fiscal Year

First Half Revenue Declined 3.9% at Constant Exchange Rate (CER), -6.9% at Actual Exchange Rates (AER), Impacted by Generic Erosion of VYVANSE® and FX Headwind

Core Operating Profit Declined 8.8% at CER in the First Half, Reflecting Revenue Performance and Product Mix; Impact Partially Offset by Operational Efficiencies

First Half Reported Operating Profit (-27.7% at AER) Impacted by Impairment Losses Incurred in Q2

Takeda chief executive officer, Christophe Weber, commented:

“Takeda’s fiscal year 2025 first half results are consistent with our expectations for core business progress in this year of transition to a new phase focusing on new product launches. Our updated full-year outlook reflects impairment charges associated with strategic pipeline decisions taken in Q2, as well as transactional FX.

“Looking ahead, our current Growth and Launch Products portfolio will continue to generate moderate growth, which will accelerate in the future with new launches. We see FY2025 as a pivotal year for Takeda with regulatory filings for rusfertide and oveporexton expected in the second half of the year, as well as Phase 3 results for zasocitinib. We continue to expand our external partnerships to enhance the depth and breadth of our R&D pipeline and recently announced a global strategic partnership with Innovent Biologics to further strengthen our position in oncology.

“With this momentum in our pipeline, we’re confident in Takeda’s ability to deliver life-transforming treatments and long-term value for patients and shareholders, and we’re excited for the future.”

Takeda chief financial officer, Milano Furuta, commented:

“Our financial results for the first half of FY2025 were driven by year-over-year impact from generic erosion of VYVANSE, as anticipated. In the second half, we expect this generic erosion impact to moderate and Growth and Launch Product growth to increase. Our updated outlook for the full year reflects the effects of transactional FX fluctuations and impairment losses on intangible assets associated with the gamma delta T-cell therapy platform—with strong OPEX management offsetting changes in product mix.

“We are confident in our business fundamentals as we look to the second half of this transitional year for Takeda.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for FY2025 H1 Ended September 30, 2025

(Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) FY2025 H1 FY2024 H1 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) Revenue 2,219.5 2,384.0 -6.9% Operating Profit 253.6 350.6 -27.7% Net Profit 112.4 187.3 -40.0% EPS (Yen) 72 119 -39.8% Operating Cash Flow 593.7 451.3 +31.6% Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-IFRS) 525.4 247.5 +112.3%

Core (Non-IFRS) (Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) FY2025 H1 FY2024 H1 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) vs. PRIOR YEAR (CER % change) Revenue 2,219.5 2,384.0 -6.9% -3.9% Operating Profit 639.2 719.9 -11.2 % -8.8% Margin 28.8% 30.2% -1.4 pp ― Net Profit 438.6 489.1 -10.3% -11.1% EPS (Yen) 279 310 -10.0% -10.8%

FY2025 Outlook Updating Full Year Management Guidance, and Reported and Core Forecasts Takeda has updated its full year outlook to reflect foreign exchange impacts and impairment charges related to the cell therapy platform. FY2025 Management Guidance Core Change at CER (Non-IFRS) FY2025 ORIGINAL MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE

(May 2025) FY2025 REVISED MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE

(October 2025) Core Revenue Broadly flat Broadly flat Core Operating Profit Broadly flat Low-single-digit % decline Core EPS (Yen) Broadly flat Low-single-digit % decline

FY2025 Reported and Core Forecasts (Billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) FY2025

ORIGINAL FORECAST (May 2025) FY2025 REVISED FORECAST (October 2025) Revenue 4,530.0 4,500.0 Core Revenue (Non-IFRS) 4,530.0 4,500.0 Operating Profit 475.0 400.0 Core Operating Profit (Non-IFRS) 1,140.0 1,130.0 Net Profit 228.0 153.0 EPS (Yen) 145 97 Core EPS (Yen) (Non-IFRS) 485 479 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-IFRS) 750.0-850.0 600.0-700.0 Annual Dividend per Share (Yen) 200 200

