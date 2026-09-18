Takeda Employees Select Four New Global Corporate Social Responsibility Collaborations to Advance Climate-Resilient Health Systems

2026 Awardees are Corus International, Humanity & Inclusion Handicap International, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Terre des hommes Foundation (Tdh)

Commitment of USD 22.2 Million Increases Takeda’s Total Global CSR Program Contributions to USD 260.9 Million Across 42 Diverse Collaborations Worldwide, With 20 Currently Ongoing in 42 Countries

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE: TAK) announced that it has awarded a total of USD 22.2 million to four new Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting climate-resilient health systems in low- and middle-income countries around the world and aligned with the company’s purpose of better health for people, brighter future for the world. As climate change, extreme weather events and shifting global aid priorities continue to challenge healthcare access, Takeda is advancing its 2026 collaborations with the goal of expanding equitable access, strengthening health system resilience and improving patient outcomes. These efforts focus on locally led solutions that enhance health infrastructure, prepare the healthcare workforce and leverage innovation to sustain essential services for climate-vulnerable communities.

“Takeda has made a generational promise to improve health, and for the last 10 years, our Global CSR Program has given our people a meaningful way to put that promise into practice,” said Giles Platford, president of the International Business Unit at Takeda. “Significant, sustainable impact takes more than a single investment. It requires working with local partners who understand the needs in their communities and can help strengthen the systems people rely on. We are proud to support this year’s awardees as they address the challenging effects of climate change on healthcare systems and patients.”

Takeda’s commitments to these new awardees in 2026 include:

USD 6.4 million to Corus International . Linking climate-adaptive early warning, resilient service delivery and disaster preparedness aiming to protect the continuity of essential health services in Nepal . “Climate shocks are reshaping where and when diseases strike, and too often the communities with the least warning are most impacted,” said Daniel V. Speckhard, President & CEO of Corus International. “Thanks to Takeda's generous support and partnership, Corus will help communities in Nepal predict outbreaks before they spread, strengthen health facilities against climate disasters, and equip communities to respond early. Together, we're building an early warning model that will be sustained by government and can be scaled beyond Nepal.”





. Linking climate-adaptive early warning, resilient service delivery and disaster preparedness aiming to protect the continuity of essential health services in Nepal USD 6.1 million to Humanity & Inclusion Handicap International. Strengthening inclusive, climate-resilient health systems by increasing workforce capacity, community preparedness and accessible facility adaptation in Honduras and Peru. “We are honored to be selected as a Takeda Global CSR Program FY2026 awardee, ” said Manuel Patrouillard, General Director of Humanity and Inclusion Handicap International. “This project makes a stronger alliance to support communities facing climate-related health risks, especially children, older adults, and people with disabilities across Honduras and Peru. ”





Strengthening inclusive, climate-resilient health systems by increasing workforce capacity, community preparedness and accessible facility adaptation in Honduras and Peru. USD 5.1 million to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Readying the pharmacy workforce as frontline workers, advancing climate-responsive care through capacity building and greener practices in Ghana. “Takeda's support gives us an excellent opportunity to put pharmacists right at the heart of how we respond to climate change and health, ” said Prof. Christian Agyare, Vice Chancellor of KNUST. “Through PharmAdapt project we will train our pharmacists, prepare them for emergencies, and build standards that will last well beyond this project. This partnership means KNUST, supported by Takeda, can lead the way in creating practical tools and lessons that other countries across West Africa, and beyond, can learn from. ”





Readying the pharmacy workforce as frontline workers, advancing climate-responsive care through capacity building and greener practices in Ghana. USD 4.6 million to Terre des hommes Foundation (TdH). Supporting the building of climate resilient primary healthcare through facility retrofits, early warning and community preparedness in Egypt and Lebanon. “I am deeply grateful for Takeda’s support. This partnership represents an important investment in the health and resilience of vulnerable communities in Egypt and Lebanon, helping pregnant women, newborns, and children access climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable health services,” said Barbara Hintermann, Director General of Tdh. “This collaboration will generate critical evidence on what works, helping to shape scalable solutions and inform policies that strengthen health systems and safeguard children’s future in an increasingly climate-affected world.”

Supporting the building of climate resilient primary healthcare through facility retrofits, early warning and community preparedness in Egypt and Lebanon.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

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