T-MAXIMUM B7-H3-Targeted Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy MT027 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation, Accelerating Global Development for Intracranial Solid Tumors

MT027 has previously been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation and has entered Phase II clinical development in recurrent glioblastoma

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc. ("T-MAXIMUM") today announced that its investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy MT027 has been granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma.

MT027 had previously received FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma, and clearance from the FDA to conduct a Phase II clinical study in recurrent glioblastoma. Together, the Orphan Drug Designation, the Phase II clearance and the newly granted Fast Track Designation add further momentum to the global development of MT027.

A Competitive B7-H3 Field: Allogeneic CAR-T Charts a Differentiated Course

B7-H3 has emerged in recent years as a target of significant interest in solid tumor drug development, with antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), antibody therapeutics and cell therapies all being actively pursued. In July 2026, Hansoh Pharmaceutical announced that its B7-H3 ADC, HS-20093, met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) in patients with relapsed or progressive osteosarcoma in the pivotal Phase III ARTEMIS-011 study. Developments across the field indicate that the clinical value of B7-H3 continues to be validated along multiple technology routes.

Against this backdrop, MT027 is differentiated by the combination of three elements: B7-H3 targeting, an allogeneic "off-the-shelf" product format, and a locoregional intracavitary route of administration — directed at recurrent glioblastoma and brain metastases, settings of high unmet medical need.

From a Single Asset to a Method: Building a Verifiable, Repeatable Translational Approach for Intracranial Solid Tumors

For T-MAXIMUM, the significance of MT027 extends beyond the advancement of one pipeline asset. Recurrent glioblastoma is among the most demanding settings in which to test the capabilities of cell therapy in solid tumors. It requires solving the delivery of cells to compartments associated with the central nervous system, while at the same time addressing the in vivo persistence of allogeneic cells, safety monitoring following local administration, and the clinical execution of repeat dosing and long-term follow-up.

What MT027 is exploring is a development methodology built around intracranial solid tumors — B7-H3 as the target, allogeneic universal CAR-T as the product format, and local intracavitary delivery as the route of administration — refined through clinical research across patient selection, dosing, monitoring and the accumulation of evidence.

If this approach continues to generate high-quality evidence in recurrent glioblastoma, its value may not be limited to a single indication. The company is also exploring the potential of MT027 in brain metastases and in other solid tumor settings suited to local delivery. Based on the company's prior disclosure, preliminary first-in-human data in brain metastases are planned for formal presentation during the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in September 2026.

Fast Track Designation: Added Speed for Global Development

Fast Track is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs. A sponsor whose program receives the designation has the opportunity for more frequent interactions with the FDA over the course of drug development, and, where the relevant criteria are met, the program may also be eligible for Rolling Review of a marketing application, as well as for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review. These mechanisms are intended to support a more efficient path for the clinical development and potential registration of MT027 in the United States and, if development is successful, earlier treatment access for patients with recurrent glioblastoma worldwide.

MT027's existing Orphan Drug Designation confers benefits including FDA guidance on clinical development, tax credits for qualified clinical trials, exemption from certain application fees, and seven years of market exclusivity in the designated indication upon approval. With the addition of Fast Track Designation, MT027 now holds dual designations under the FDA regulatory framework, further consolidating its position as one of the leading global allogeneic CAR-T programs in solid tumors.

Company Comment

"Receiving Fast Track Designation from the FDA is an important milestone in the global development of MT027, but it is not the destination," said Xiaoyun Shang, CEO of T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL. "What matters more to us is the continued validation — in the demanding setting of recurrent glioblastoma — of how target selection, an allogeneic off-the-shelf product, local delivery and clinical execution work together. Every piece of solid clinical evidence helps us refine the ongoing development of MT027 and provides translational experience that can inform our next-generation products and other intracranial solid tumor settings suited to local delivery. Going forward, T-MAXIMUM will continue to be guided by patient needs, and to advance allogeneic CAR-T in solid tumors on a foundation of safety, rigor and verifiable evidence."

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