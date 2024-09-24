Synedgen Adds Dr. Hal J. Oien to its Board of Directors

- Dr. Oien brings extensive entrepreneurial experience to Synedgen’s board -

CLAREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synedgen, Inc., a biotechnology company targeting human glycobiology to treat gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hal J. Oien to its board of directors.

“Dr. Oien’s appointment reflects the impactful contribution he has made as a key member of Synedgen’s Scientific Advisory Board. He maintains an expansive scientific vision while simultaneously focusing closely on product development and commercialization.” said Shenda Baker, PhD, President and CEO of Synedgen. “As a Director, his clinical and commercial expertise will be invaluable as Multivalent Innate Immune Signaling Target (MIIST) pipeline assets advance into the clinic.”

During his career, Dr. Oien has successfully leveraged his biomedical expertise as an entrepreneur for more than four decades. Dr. Oien is the President of Jordco Inc., where he oversees the Company’s product development, as well as sales and operations in the US, Europe, Middle East, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. He recently co-founded H2O Molecular, Inc. (San Diego, CA), a biotechnology company focused on identifying microbial, oncologic, and pathogenic signatures from public water systems nationwide. Other successes include the development and launch of Interventional Hemostasis Products, Inc., a cardiac catheterization hemostasis device division that was sold to Advanced Vascular Dynamics (now Semler Technologies). He has served as the President of Interventional Hemostasis Products since 1992 and has been the Vice President of HemoBand Inc. for twenty years. In addition to his career achievements, Dr. Oien is a prolific scientific author and the inventor of record on 29 patents.

Notably, Dr. Oien has extensive regulatory experience that has led to FDA-cleared technologies that have been developed, patented and marketed worldwide. He is a trusted key opinion leader for civilian, academic, government and international partners. A noted philanthropist in his native state, Dr. Oien obtained a B.S. in Psychology from the University of California, Davis, a B.S. in General Science from the University of Oregon, and a D.M.D from the Oregon Health & Science University.

About Synedgen, Inc.

Synedgen, Inc. (Claremont, CA) is a biotechnology company developing Multivalent Innate Immune Signaling Target (MIIST) therapeutics that modulate and enhance the innate immune system. The company’s lead development candidate is MIIST305, an oral, glycocalyx targeted induction and maintenance therapy for ulcerative colitis (UC). With US Government support, MIIST305 is also being developed in parallel as a medical countermeasure (MCM) for gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome (GI-ARS). MIIST technology has been validated with clinical trials in partnered programs and extensively peer-reviewed through twenty-two (22) National Institutes of Health grants and Department of Defense contracts. Synedgen has an in-house GMP manufacturing facility. For more information, please visit www.synedgen.com.

