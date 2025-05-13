Synchron To Achieve First Native Brain-Computer Interface Integration with iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s new BCI Human Interface Device protocol marks the creation of a new input category powered by thought, enabling hands-free, voice-free digital control through Synchron’s BCI system

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BCI--Synchron, a category-defining brain-computer interface (BCI) company, today announced it will be the first BCI company to achieve native integration with a new BCI Human Interface Device (BCI HID) profile announced by Apple on May 13. This marks a major milestone in accessibility and neurotechnology, where users implanted with Synchron’s BCI can control iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro directly with their thoughts without the need for physical movement or voice commands.

With the announcement of the new protocol from Apple - BCI HID for short - neural interfaces are now formally recognized as a native input category coming to Apple devices. This advancement enables hands-free, voice-free digital access for individuals with motor impairment such as ALS, stroke, or spinal cord injury. Synchron’s BCI system will seamlessly integrate with Apple’s built-in accessibility features, including Switch Control, giving users an intuitive way to use their devices and laying the foundation for a new generation of cognitive input technologies.

“This marks a defining moment for human-device interaction. BCI is more than an accessibility tool, it’s a next-generation interface layer,” said Dr. Tom Oxley, CEO and Co-Founder, Synchron. “Apple is helping to pioneer a new interface paradigm, where brain signals are formally recognized alongside touch, voice and typing. With BCI recognized as a native input for Apple devices, there are new possibilities for people living with paralysis and beyond.”

Traditional human interface devices (HIDs) like keyboards and mice have historically required physical movement. While touch and voice interfaces have expanded accessibility, they remain limited for people with profound physical impairments. BCI HID eliminates those barriers by translating neural signals, captured by Synchron’s Stentrode™ implant, into real-time digital commands.

Unlike traditional assistive devices that replicate hardware inputs, a BCI HID can allow bidirectional communication between the BCI and the device. This closed-loop system can exchange contextual information, like screen layout and UI elements to optimize decoding accuracy and user experience.

“When we ask our clinical trial participants what they want to do, it’s always about communication and creativity,” said Kurt Haggstrom, Chief Commercial Officer at Synchron. “And to most people, that means using their Apple devices. For Apple to recognize that need, and respond to it, demonstrates how much they value accessibility for their users. It has been an honor to meet with their teams and provide feedback to help make BCI HID a reality.”

“For people who’ve lost nearly all movement, implantable Brain-Computer Interface technology is a breakthrough full of possibility,” said Blair Casey, CEO of Team Gleason, which supports people living with ALS in accessing and advancing technology. “Today’s announcement represents a significant advancement in both accessibility and innovation. Apple is not only a global leader in creating accessible products, but in championing new standards for accessibility that improve lives in meaningful ways. This isn’t just about building tools, it’s about redefining what’s possible for people with disabilities."

Apple’s BCI HID presents an opportunity to break down more barriers and advance accessibility even further. Working collaboratively within the BCI industry, Synchron’s goal is to achieve a foundation for seamless integration between any BCI system and any device—enabling a unified ecosystem for neural interaction across tech platforms and hardware vendors.

In 2019, Synchron became the first BCI company to begin clinical testing of a permanently implantable system. Implanted via the blood vessels, Synchron’s approach avoids open brain surgery, making it the most scalable neural interface technology in clinical development today.

Native iOS, iPadOS and visionOS integration with Apple devices will offer value to patients in clinical trials while accelerating Synchron’s commercialization path. Controlled rollouts with trial participants using BCI HID-compatible features are expected to begin later this year.

