Syantra, Inc., announces new therapeutic division for immuno-oncology drug discovery, leveraging its patent-pending Onco-ID™ platform

In addition to the new division, Syantra announces new funding from both existing and new investors to further platform extensibility and commercialization

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Syantra, Inc., a biotechnology company revolutionizing cancer detection, today announced a new therapeutic division that will focus on developing first-in-class therapies to help reverse cancer-related immune cell corruption and restore anti-cancer immunity.

Complementing the company's patent-pending Onco-ID™ platform , which leverages signals sent by the body's immune system to detect the presence of an active cancer signature, Syantra will provide a unique focus on tumor-immune reprogramming.

"We've always recognized that the same biological mechanisms we use to detect early stage cancers could be adapted to identify new drug targets and create new paths to treatment." said Syantra CEO, Rob Lozuk. "We've now advanced this work to the point of some specific targets and approaches, which is extremely exciting."

The technology may also be applied to patient selection and treatment monitoring, which may improve therapeutic outcomes.

"Simply put, through the Syantra platform, we can detect, record, decode, and report on shifts in an individual's physiological systems, and connect them to specific diseases. This can support early detection all the way through treatment in the clinical journey," said Lozuk.

"Our research has shown that tumors, in a sense, 'educate' the body's immune cells and thereby reduce or even eliminate those cells' ability to combat disease," said Syantra Principal Scientist, Olesya Kharenko, PhD. "Through the biological basis of Onco-ID, we are able to replicate a person's biology in proprietary laboratory models and discover new targets that can reduce or perhaps even reverse tumor education."

In addition to formation of this new division, Syantra is continuing clinical testing of its pioneering multi-target whole blood mRNA test with an updated version queued for release this fall, and has recently secured additional funding to support its clinical and commercial efforts.

"This ongoing wave of innovation in markets primed for disruption has caught the eye of both the medical and investing communities," said Lozuk. "We have already completed several rounds of patent filings with additional applications forthcoming, accompanied by a new round of funding."

"With each milestone we pass, we get closer to global commercialization and — more importantly — fulfilment of the mission to make early cancer detection, and now innovative treatment, part of everyday healthcare."

Media contact: Rob Lozuk (rob.lozuk@syantra.com)

About Syantra

Founded by a Calgary-based team of innovators in biomedical engineering and medicine and supported by world-leading clinicians, Syantra Inc. is a privately held, precision biotechnology company pioneering a platform to change the way cancer is detected and managed. For more information, visit https://www.syantra.com .

