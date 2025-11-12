Suprello™: A Solution for Your High-Risk Surgical Wounds

Suprello™ is intentionally designed to address the critical challenges associated with surgically created wounds in high-risk surgical cases, such as patients with significant comorbidities. The matrix is engineered to help mitigate the risk of wound dehiscence and associated surgical site complications by providing an environment that supports healing.

Built on Gel4Med’s proprietary Smart Materials Platform™, Suprello™ provides:

· A resorbable scaffold that rapidly integrates into the tissue to facilitate healing by supporting wound closure.

· Intimate contact with the incision margins, creating an environment that supports healing.

· Broad-spectrum antibacterial protection, including effectiveness against multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs).

Suprello™ features a sterile, ready-to-use system that includes a prefilled syringe and applicator tip for precise placement of the peptide matrix onto to the surgically created wound.

