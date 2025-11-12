Suprello™: A Solution for Your High-Risk Surgical Wounds

Suprello™ is intentionally designed to address the critical challenges associated with surgically created wounds in high-risk surgical cases, such as patients with significant comorbidities. The matrix is engineered to help mitigate the risk of wound dehiscence and associated surgical site complications by providing an environment that supports healing.
Built on Gel4Med’s proprietary Smart Materials Platform™, Suprello™ provides:
· A resorbable scaffold that rapidly integrates into the tissue to facilitate healing by supporting wound closure.
· Intimate contact with the incision margins, creating an environment that supports healing.
· Broad-spectrum antibacterial protection, including effectiveness against multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs).
Suprello™ features a sterile, ready-to-use system that
includes a prefilled syringe and applicator tip for precise placement of the
peptide matrix onto to the surgically created wound.
“Not every surgical procedure results in a
surgical-site complication—but every surgical-site complication has
consequences for patients and the health system. Post-operative wound recovery
shouldn’t be left to chance. With the commercial launch of Suprello™, surgical
teams now have an FDA-cleared, peptide-based matrix designed to support the
local management of surgical wounds in high-risk cases. We aspire to chase zero
on surgical site complications” — Manav Mehta, PhD, CEO, Gel4Med Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact Rebecca Salamone at rebecca.salamone@gelformed.com
With FDA clearance previously secured, Suprello™ is now commercially available nationwide for hospitals and surgical centers. Gel4Med is seeking distribution partners to expand access and bring this next generation technology for surgical wound closure to providers and patients across the country. If you are interested in distribution opportunities, please reach out to the media contact listed below.
About Gel4Med
Gel4Med is a biomaterials company advancing the future of wound healing and regenerative medicine through its proprietary Smart Materials Platform™. By designing peptide-based matrices that replicate biological structures , Gel4Med develops innovative solutions for both acute and chronic wound care. The company’s portfolio includes FDA-cleared products for surgical and clinical applications, focused on improving patient outcomes and empowering providers with science-backed tools.
