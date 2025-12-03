SUO and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Announce the SUO Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Fellows Research Grant

Research grant empowers future leaders in clinical research to advance breakthroughs in the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of NMIBC

Two fellows to receive SUO NMIBC research grants through educational grant from Ferring Pharmaceuticals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. & PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) and Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced the SUO NMIBC (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer) Fellows Research Grant, created to support outstanding clinical research investigators committed to advancing the understanding and treatment of NMIBC. Two applicants will receive the SUO NMIBC Fellows Research Grant, provided by an educational grant from Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

“Advancing research in NMIBC is critical to addressing the significant unmet needs in this space. This fellowship provides an invaluable platform for collaboration and innovation, empowering the next generation of urologists to work alongside experienced mentors with a shared goal of driving progress that will ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Sam S. Chang, MD, MBA, Chief Surgical Officer at the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and the Urologic Oncology Division Chief at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Partnerships like this with the SUO are essential to advancing science and improving care for patients with NMIBC,” said Olga Tarasova, MD, MBA, U.S. Chief Medical Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “Through this grant, we are proud to support talented investigators whose work will shape the future of bladder cancer research.”

To apply for the SUO NMIBC Fellows Research Grant, investigators may be working in basic, translational and clinical research field, and they must be working in a research environment capable of supporting transformational NMIBC research. All applications are due by Friday, February 27, 2026 by 5:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time. Applications will be evaluated by members of the Bladder Cancer Committee of the SUO on the merits of the research plan and project’s relevance to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and/or treatment of NMIBC.

The award decision will be announced in May 2026, when the grant begins. Award recipients will present their research results at the conclusion of the award at the SUO Meeting at the 2027 American Urological Association Annual Meeting.

To learn more, please visit www.suonet.org, or email questions to fellowships@suonet.org.

About Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)

NMIBC is a form of bladder cancer that is found in the inner layer cells of the bladder and does not invade into or beyond the muscle wall.1 In the United States, bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer,2 fourth among men,3 and it is estimated that there will be approximately 84,870 new cases of bladder cancer in the U.S. in 2025.3 Historically, 75% of bladder cancer presents as NMIBC.4 In patients with high-risk NMIBC, intravesical BCG remains the first-line standard-of-care. However, approximately one third of patients with NMIBC will not respond to BCG therapy and 50% of those with an initial response will experience recurrence or progression of their disease.5 Current treatment options for BCG-unresponsive patients are very limited, and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend cystectomy (partial or complete removal of the bladder).6

About The Society of Urologic Oncology

The Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) is dedicated to advancing excellence in the care of patients with genitourinary malignancies. Its mission is to provide a forum for qualified professionals to collaborate on the discussion, development, and implementation of innovative ideas that improve patient outcomes. SUO’s primary objectives include stimulating research and education in urologic oncology, disseminating best practices to the broader medical community, uniting urologists whose work focuses on malignant disease, and serving as the leading authority on matters of urologic oncology. Additionally, the Society is committed to standardizing fellowship training to ensure the highest level of expertise in the field. To learn more please visit www.suonet.org.

About Ferring Uro-Oncology

Ferring is committed to investing in novel therapies, developing life-changing solutions that address unmet medical needs, and aiding the uro-oncology community in helping patients live better lives. Ferring is the maker of ADSTILADRIN® (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), the first and only intravesical non-replicating gene therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive NMIBC with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors (±Ta/T1). More information is available in the U.S. at FerringUroOncology.com and on the dedicated Ferring Uro-Oncology channels on LinkedIn and X.

About ADSTILADRIN

ADSTILADRIN® (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) is the first and only FDA-approved intravesical non-replicating gene-therapy for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors. It is a non-replicating adenovirus vector-based therapy containing the gene interferon alfa-2b, administered locally as a monotherapy by catheter directly into the bladder once every three months. The vector enters the cells of the bladder wall, releasing the active gene and causing the bladder’s cell walls to secrete high and transient local expression of interferon alfa-2b protein, a naturally occurring protein the body uses to fight cancer. This approach essentially turns the bladder wall cells into interferon microfactories, enhancing the body’s own natural defenses against the cancer.

INDICATION

ADSTILADRIN is a non-replicating adenoviral vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS: ADSTILADRIN is contraindicated in patients with prior hypersensitivity reactions to interferon alfa or to any component of the product.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Risk with delayed cystectomy: Delaying cystectomy in patients with BCG-unresponsive CIS could lead to development of muscle invasive or metastatic bladder cancer, which can be lethal. If patients with CIS do not have a complete response to treatment after 3 months or if CIS recurs, consider cystectomy.

Risk of disseminated adenovirus infection: Persons who are immunocompromised or immunodeficient may be at risk for disseminated infection from ADSTILADRIN due to low levels of replication-competent adenovirus. Avoid ADSTILADRIN exposure to immunocompromised or immunodeficient individuals.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION: Administer ADSTILADRIN by intravesical instillation only. ADSTILADRIN is not for intravenous use, topical use, or oral administration.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS: Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during ADSTILADRIN treatment and for 6 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during ADSTILADRIN treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common (>10%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (>15%), were glucose increased, instillation site discharge, triglycerides increased, fatigue, bladder spasm, micturition (urination urgency), creatinine increased, hematuria (blood in urine), phosphate decreased, chills, pyrexia (fever), and dysuria (painful urination).

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-332-1088. You may also contact Ferring Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-FERRING.

Please click to see the full Prescribing Information.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine, and in areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees.

For more information, please visit www.ferringusa.com, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464), or connect with us on LinkedIn, and X.

