Sunshine Biopharma Reports In Vivo Tumor Suppression with K1.1 mRNA and Advances Novel mRNA-Cancer Vaccine Strategy for Lung Cancer

K1.1 mRNA demonstrated tumor-suppressing activity as a single agent in multiple in vivo hepatocellular carcinoma models

Program targets a tumor suppressor frequently mutated in difficult-to-treat lung, pancreatic and liver cancers

Next phase will combine K1.1 mRNA with a cancer vaccine in NSCLC with the goal of converting "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals, today provided an update and outlined next plans for its oncology project, the K1.1 mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) program.

The gene encoding the K1.1 mRNA is a tumor suppressor that is frequently mutated in a variety of cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic cancer. Mutations in the gene of K1.1 mRNA create "cold" tumors that evade host immunosurveillance. In NSCLC and pancreatic cancers, a limited set of oncogenes is predominantly associated with mutations in the K1.1 gene, contributing to poor treatment prognosis.

Our results to date have demonstrated that the K1.1 mRNA LNP can be successfully delivered systemically in vivo. K1.1 mRNA has been shown to be well tolerated and capable of restoring expression of the target tumor suppressor in grafted liver tumors in a dose dependent manner. Proof of concept studies further indicated that K1.1 mRNA exhibits tumor suppressing activity in vivo as a single agent in at least two orthotopic HCC mouse models.

We have also obtained in vitro evidence that delivery of K1.1 mRNA alone exerts antiproliferative effects in several NSCLC cell lines. The next step in the program is to deliver K1.1 mRNA concurrently with a cancer vaccine targeting the associated antigens in vivo for the treatment of NSCLC. Our goal with this dual therapy approach is to transform "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors and suppress tumor growth, while simultaneously applying a cancer vaccine directed against the set of oncogenes associated with the K1.1 gene mutations.

"Our K1.1 mRNA program continues to deliver encouraging results that validate our tumor suppressor restoration strategy," said Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "The next phase-pairing K1.1 mRNA with a cancer vaccine-positions us to pursue a differentiated therapeutic pathway in NSCLC. Sunshine Biopharma is focused on bringing forward innovations that change the trajectory of difficult to treat cancers."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

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