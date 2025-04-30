Sun Nuclear Acquires Oncospace, AI-Focused Radiation Oncology Software Provider

Oncospace Solutions to Integrate into Sun Nuclear Brand, Expand Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Digital-Forward Strategy

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, today announced the acquisition of Oncospace, a company providing cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for the radiation oncology community. This strategic move underscores the Sun Nuclear commitment to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve treatment outcomes on behalf of our customers.

Oncospace’s AI and machine-learning technologies are designed to develop data-driven, physician-centric solutions that optimize patient outcomes. Since its inception in 2018, Oncospace has launched two main offerings:

Gateway: A Treatment Planning Conversion solution for Philips Pinnacle users, which converts patient archives to modern treatment planning solutions, such as Raysearch Raystation and Varian Medical Systems® Eclipse. While originally developed for prostate treatments, this solution has since expanded to head and neck radiotherapy, with future offerings planned.

for Philips Pinnacle users, which converts patient archives to modern treatment planning solutions, such as Raysearch Raystation and Varian Medical Systems® Eclipse. While originally developed for prostate treatments, this solution has since expanded to head and neck radiotherapy, with future offerings planned. A Predictive Plan Quality and Feasibility solution, which leverages the AI approach of machine learning to analyze thousands of clinical treatment plans and derive achievable, best-practice dosimetry goals for plan optimization and evaluation.

“We are excited to welcome Oncospace into the Sun Nuclear family,” said Luis Rivera, Sun Nuclear president and Mirion Medical executive vice president. “By incorporating the Oncospace solutions dependent on AI and machine-learning capabilities, Sun Nuclear is affirming our commitment to drive innovation in radiation therapy. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on our software roadmap.”

By informing actions through harnessing vital information, the Oncospace offerings address the demands of radiation oncology professionals while improving the precision and efficiency of radiation therapy planning, thus enhancing the overall quality of care and outcomes. This acquisition aligns with the Sun Nuclear focus of enhancing the quality and accessibility of radiation therapy, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment.

Oncospace software will be featured in Sun Nuclear’s booth at ESTRO 2025, May 2-6, in Vienna, Austria. ESTRO is the annual congress for the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology and includes Europe’s largest industry exhibition in radiation oncology.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear is part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion , providing innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 6,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on Sun Nuclear for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Learn more: sunnuclear.com.

