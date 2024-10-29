Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 47.88 Bn by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices market size is calculated at 24.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 47.88 billion by 2033 with a remarkable CAGR of 7.15% from 2024 to 2033.

The market is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced minimally invasive drug delivery devices due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes (CVD), along with the increase in biologic drug development.

The adoption of drug-device delivery systems for maintaining chronic diseases such as asthma, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes can notably reduce healthcare burdens. To maintain the rising diabetes pressure, companies are executing strategic initiatives to bring and develop to market prefilled syringes such as insulin autoinjectors.

The increasing geriatric population has increased the need for subcutaneous drug delivery devices for treating and diagnosing several chronic health diseases. Studies indicate that people aged 65 and older face increased risks of serious diseases such as diabetes, COPD, respiratory infections, asthma, heart disease, and others. Consequently, the increasing geriatric demographic and its prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market.

Key Takeaways:

· North America dominated the global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market, garnering a market share of over 47% in 2023.

· Based on the product type, the pen injectors segment dominated the market, accounting for over 37% of the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market share in 2022.

· Based on the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for around 48.0% of the market share and dominated the global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market in 2023.

Demand for Pain-free Drugs to Boost the Market’s Expansion

The increasing demand for pain-free drug delivery options is fueling market growth. The adoption of subcutaneous drug delivery devices, including pen needles has increased notably over recent years, to reduce pain and other risks. Patients are expressing significant concern regarding the self-administering of their medications and the control of their healthcare.

Subcutaneous drug delivery devices provide a self-administered and convenient drug delivery method and enable patients to manage their pain treatment. Thus, increasing shifts for self-administration of drugs for better patient compliance are further anticipated to market growth.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Growth Factors

• The rising focus on technological advancements such as biocompatible materials and smart connectivity to enhance patient outcomes and usability contributed to propel the market growth.

• Major players such as Ypsomed AG, Insulet Corporation, and others dominated through strategic partnerships, and research and development investments are expected to expand the market growth.

• The increasing demand for patient-centric solutions and rising innovations such as the integration of smart features for personalized therapy and remote monitoring are further anticipated to enhance the market growth.

Understanding the Benefits of Subcutaneous Delivery of Drugs

The subcutaneous delivery of drugs works to balance effectiveness, convenience, and patient comfort while providing therapeutic relief. The location of an injection is usually preferred on the thigh, stomach (around the belly button), or the upper outer arm. The injection device often depends on the dose, ergonomic design for ease of use, and other factors, but can include syringes with attached needles, prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, and pen injectors. Drugs that are administered subcutaneously include insulin for diabetes, growth hormones, anticoagulants, vaccines, and certain types of chemotherapy drugs.

The benefits of subcutaneous drug delivery include:

Fast absorption – Depending on the drug being administered, it is possible for subcutaneous drugs to absorb rapidly into the bloodstream because they bypass the digestive system. This leads to a quicker onset of action, making them ideal for anything that requires quick effects or emergency treatments.

User-friendly application – Did you know that some EpiPens use subcutaneous delivery? When not administered through an intramuscular route, EpiPens can use subcutaneous drug delivery in the upper thigh to treat allergic reactions, which means they are able to be used by patients of almost any age.

Improved bioavailability – Certain drugs have poor oral bioavailability due to degradation in the digestive tract or metabolism in the liver. Subcutaneous delivery of a drug improves its bioavailability because it releases the drug directly into the circulation of the system.

Reduced variability in absorption – Oral medications can be impacted by food intake and gastrointestinal factors. Subcutaneous drug delivery provides more consistent and reliable absorption, which offers more consistent results.

Versatility – Subcutaneous delivery is ideal because it is typically less painful and offers a larger range of possible injection sites when compared to intramuscular injections.

Sustained-release design – There are specific drugs that can be delivered subcutaneously over an extended period of time. This results in more stable drug levels in the bloodstream, which improves patient compliance by removing the need for frequent dosing.

Using Sustained-Release Subcutaneous Drug Delivery

Using sustained-release subcutaneous drugs provides a controlled and prolonged release of medicine into the bloodstream. This results in consistent therapeutic effects for patients and reduces the need for frequent visits. Additionally, it reduces any side effects because the formulations are created to consistently deliver the drug, therefore minimizing peak drug concentrations. When starting the development of sustained-release, subcutaneous-delivery drugs, there are many different factors to consider, including drug solubility, release kinetics, biodegradability, and compatibility with the injection method.

Once it’s time to formulate the subcutaneous drug that uses sustained-release technology, it is essential to consider the matrix systems, microsphere or nanoparticle formulations, and implantable devices. If you need assistance with your subcutaneous drug development, the dedicated team at Oakwood Labs is ready to get to work on your project.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Insights

By Product Types

Based on the product type, the pen injectors segment dominated the market, accounting for over 37% of the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market share in 2023. The segment is attributed to their ability, ease of use, and convenience to improve patient compliance. These devices are broadly used for administering insulin in chronic diseases and diabetes management. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, tailored with advancements in pen technology, further enhances the market growth.

The autoinjectors segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. These devices are utilized by patients to self-administer medications prescribed for several diseases such as hormone deficiencies, allergic reactions, and autoimmune diseases. Market players are scaling up their production and supply to meet the rising market needs, with the growing demand for these devices.

By Distribution Channel Types

Based on the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for around 48% of the market share and dominated the global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market in 2023. The segment growth is driven by the increasing accessibility and availability of subcutaneous drug delivery devices in retail pharmacies. Retail pharmacies provide a convenient point of purchase for patients maintaining chronic diseases including diabetes, who need regular medication. Furthermore, the personalized support and assistance offered by pharmacists improve treatment outcomes and patient compliance are expected to drive the segment growth.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rising preference for the convenience of buying online medications, particularly among patients with chronic diseases. Online pharmacies provide home-delivered and discreet access to a broad variety of subcutaneous drug delivery devices.

The increase in digital health services, coupled with the availability of detailed product information and competitive pricing have contributed to propel the segment growth and serve the demands of a tech-savvy patient population searching for efficient healthcare solutions.

Research, Development and Major Key Players: North America to Sustain Dominance

North America dominated the global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market, garnering a market share of over 47% in 2023. The market in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and diabetes, strong research and development focus, advanced infrastructure, dedication to innovation, and a well-established healthcare sector.

The U.S. market held the largest market share in 2023 in the region. The U.S. market is significantly impacted by the increasing prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes, with approximately 136 million adults affected as of November 2023. Major players in the U.S., such as AstraZeneca, Merck, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Ypsomed AG, Consort Medical Plc, BD, Amgen, Enable Injections, Insulet Corporation, and others are significantly marketing and developing innovative subcutaneous drug delivery devices to address the rising demand fueled by chronic diseases, especially diabetes.

The market in the region is attributed to factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and the presence of strong economic growth in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan. The higher population with less per capita income has fueled a high demand for affordable treatments.

Multinational companies are significantly investing in emerging countries, such as China and India, to expand their market growth. In addition, various strategic alliances and collaborative partnerships across major companies in the region are anticipated to enhance the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The market in the country is driven by rising high healthcare infrastructure and increasing favorable medical device regulations. The awareness campaigns on drug delivery devices, structured training initiatives, and the development of new corporate hospitals are further expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cancer, related to elevated tobacco use, provides growth opportunities.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Company Insights

Some of the major players in the market, such as Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, and Gerresheimer AG hold major positions. The major companies are undertaking various inorganic and organic strategies such as regional expansion, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product development to cater to the unmet demands of their customers.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Top Companie

• Elcam Medical Group

• Novo Nordisk

• Insulet Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• PharmaJet

• Unilife Corporation

• In life Sciences

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Recent Developments

• In February 2024, Neopak announced the launch of the XtraFlow glass pre-fillable syringe and expanded the capacity of the platform. The aim behind this launch was to serve the growing market for biologic therapies.

• In December 2023, a global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and biotechnology industries, Stevanato Group, S.p.A launched its On-Body Delivery System (OBDS), Vertiva intended to be allowed to switch between bolus and basal and to be suitable for a wide range of subcutaneous therapies.

• In January 2023, Alcyone Therapeutics and Biogen Inc. entered into a collaboration and license agreement to an implantable medical device, Alcyone’s ThecaFlex DRx™ System intended for subcutaneous delivery of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies into the intrathecal space.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market.

By Product Type

· Auto-Injectors

· Pen Injectors

· Prefilled Syringes

· Wearable Injectors

· Needle-Free Injectors

By Distribution Channel

· Retail Pharmacies

· Hospital Pharmacies

· Online Pharmacies

By Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

