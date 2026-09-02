Styx Biotechnologies Announces Strategic Agreement with ZoeNCure Therapeutics to Accelerate Next-Generation ADC Pipeline to Clinic

Collaboration provides a capital-efficient pathway to advance novel solid tumor programs into first-in-human trials while preserving Styx’s global development rights

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Styx Biotechnologies, Inc., a San Diego-based biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for solid tumors, today announced a strategic agreement with ZoeNCure Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. to accelerate selected Styx ADC programs toward first-in-human clinical studies.

Under the agreement, Styx will receive an upfront payment and additional milestone-based payments tied to development progress. In exchange, ZoeNCure will provide development capital and leverage its specialized clinical infrastructure to execute early-phase clinical studies. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

The collaboration provides Styx with a capital-efficient pathway for selected ADC assets while preserving opportunities for broader global clinical development and strategic partnering. The agreement supports coordinated preclinical, CMC, regulatory, and clinical activities, enabling Styx to advance key pipeline programs without assuming the full capital burden typically required for early clinical development.

“This agreement represents an important step in our strategy to advance our most promising ADC programs efficiently while preserving long-term value,” said Ashutosh Tiwari, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Styx Biotechnologies. “This collaboration creates a capital-efficient path to first-in-human development by allowing Styx to clinically de-risk selected programs while preserving our ability to pursue broader global development and partnering opportunities.”

Styx is developing a pipeline of novel ADCs across multiple solid tumor indications, including liver, gastric and rare cancers. Its programs combine clinically relevant tumor biology with differentiated antibody, and dual-payload strategies designed to address therapeutic index, tumor heterogeneity, and treatment resistance. The collaboration allows Styx to advance these lead assets toward clinical validation while continuing to invest in its broader portfolio. The companies believe this approach can shorten development timelines, improve capital efficiency and establish a strong foundation for subsequent global clinical development.

About Styx Biotechnologies

Styx Biotechnologies Inc. is a San Diego-based precision oncology company developing novel antibody-drug conjugates and targeted therapeutics for difficult-to-treat solid tumors. The company focuses on improving tumor selectivity, therapeutic activity, and durability of response. For more information, visit https://www.styxtech.bio

About ZoeNCure Therapeutics

ZoeNCure Therapeutics is focused on advancing innovative cancer therapies through strategically designed development pathways, leveraging expertise in early-stage clinical development and execution. For more, visit https://www.zoencure.com

Media Contact

Sameena Wani, PhD

Styx Biotechnologies Inc.

Email: sameena@styxtech.bio

www.styxtech.bio