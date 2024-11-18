Streck to distribute Ceres NEAT Liquid Biopsy Kit - Streck BCT worldwide

LA VISTA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Streck is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Ceres Nanosciences (Ceres) to distribute the Nanotrap® Extraction Advanced Technology (NEAT) Liquid Biopsy Kit – Streck BCT worldwide. The NEAT Liquid Biopsy Kit – Streck BCT is formulated to capture, concentrate and extract cfDNA from plasma samples isolated from Streck blood collection tubes.

“Streck is excited to launch another innovative product from our strategic partner Ceres,” said Matthew Kreifels, vice president of Sales, MarCom, and Business Development at Streck. “The NEAT Liquid Biopsy Kit creates efficiencies and results our customers will find invaluable when used in combination with Streck stabilization solutions.”

With liquid biopsy, cancer researchers have the power to identify critical biomarkers from a few milliliters of blood. However, these biomarkers can be in very small amounts, and when blood samples begin to degrade and release proteins and nucleic acids that can obscure the concentrations of biomarkers of interest, isolation becomes even more difficult. Combined use of Streck Cell-Free DNA BCT® and Nucleic Acid BCT™ with the NEAT Liquid Biopsy Kit ensures that samples remain the same from collection to analysis and that the cfDNA isolated from these samples for downstream analysis is high yield and high purity.

“Ceres looks forward to seeing Streck’s innovative customers use the NEAT Liquid Biopsy Kit and Streck blood collection tubes to push the frontiers of liquid biopsies,” said Robbie Barbero, Ph.D., chief business officer at Ceres Nanosciences.

Performance characteristics of Cell-Free DNA BCT have only been established on the Guardant360® CDx assay. Nucleic Acid BCT and NEAT Liquid Biopsy Kit – Streck BCT are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Nucleic Acid BCT should only be used for research or in the development of new assays.

Streck, Inc.

Established in 1971, Streck develops quality control and sample stabilization products that help clinical and research laboratories worldwide feel confident in the validity of their results. Streck products are manufactured in La Vista, Nebraska , and delivered to thousands of labs worldwide.

Ceres Nanosciences, Inc.

Ceres Nanosciences is a privately held company, located in Prince William County, Virginia, focused on incorporating its novel Nanotrap Particle technology into a range of diagnostic and research products and workflows. The Nanotrap Particle technology can improve diagnostic testing by capturing, concentrating, and preserving low-abundance analytes from biological samples. Nanotrap Particle technology was developed with support from the National Institutes of Health, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Schmidt Futures, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and the Virginia Catalyst Program. Learn more, including how Ceres is partnering with leading life science, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostic companies, at www.ceresnano.com.

