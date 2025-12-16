SUBSCRIBE
Strand Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 16, 2025 | 
2 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strand Therapeutics, a leader in next-generation mRNA-based therapeutics, today announced that Jake Becraft, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10:30 AM PT.



“2025 was a transformative year as we moved programmable mRNA from promise to proof, delivering clinical results that have the potential to redefine what's possible in oncology," said Dr. Becraft. "Strand is programming conditional therapeutic protein expression into the mRNA itself, enabling it to sense its environment and activate selectively within the target. We're entering 2026 with clinical momentum and a platform that positions us at the forefront of the next generation of genetic medicine."

In 2025, Strand achieved multiple expansive milestones and validation with significant progress across clinical development, pipeline expansion, and corporate growth:

  • Clinical validation: Presented first-in-human Phase 1 data for STX-001 at the ASCO Annual Meeting, demonstrating response rates in late-stage cancer patients who had exhausted other treatment options
  • Capital to scale: Closed a $153 million Series B financing led by Kinnevik with participation from Regeneron Ventures, ICONIQ, Amgen Ventures, Eli Lilly, and other leading pharma investors
  • Pipeline acceleration: Unveiled preclinical data for STX-003 at the AACR Annual Meeting, advanced ongoing solid tumor trials, progressed multiple programs to support 2026 clinical entry for STX-003, and expanded into in vivo CAR-T therapy
  • Board and leadership expansion: Appointed Jeb Keiper to Strand’s Board of Directors; Jason J. Luke, MD, FACP, as Chief Medical Officer; Prashant Nambiar, DVM, PhD, MBA, as Chief Scientific Officer; and Ethan Cash as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management and Program Development

About Strand Therapeutics

Strand Therapeutics is leading the next generation of programmable mRNA therapies: where synthetic biology meets programmable biology to unlock the full potential of gene regulation and delivery inside the body. Unlike traditional mRNA technologies, Strand’s platform programs RNA to think, enabling logic-controlled expression, precision delivery, and unprecedented control over therapeutic outcomes.

Born out of MIT and led by world-class synthetic biologists, Strand is building the infrastructure to create medicines that respond to disease signals in real-time. With its computationally-driven design engine, self-amplifying/circular RNA modalities, and mRNA-only genetic circuits, the company is pioneering a new therapeutic modality poised to disrupt immuno-oncology, cell therapy, autoimmune diseases, and beyond.

Strand’s lead pipeline program, STX-001, is already in the clinic showing unprecedented response rates in late stage “salvage” cancer patients, with multiple patients showing RECIST responses. Strand’s modular platform opens a broad horizon of partnership and licensing opportunities. Strand isn’t just another mRNA company: it’s the operating system for the programmable medicines of tomorrow. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @strandtx.


Contacts

Media Contact
Thermal for Strand Therapeutics
strandtx@thermalpr.com

Strand Therapeutics
