Stonegate Updates Coverage on Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) 3Q 2025

Key Takeaways:
- IXHL will issue a total of ~$24.7M worth of shares to repurchase all outstanding Series A Warrants representing 347.2M shares that could be dilutive, highlighting management's proactive approach to capital management.
- Secured $12.5 million USD in private placement funding, priced at-the-market.
- When we use a probability adjusted DCF model, it returns an estimated share valuation range of $5.30 to $5.94 with a midpoint of $5.61.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
