Stonegate Updates Coverage on Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) 3Q 2025

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL). During the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, IXHL reported R&D expenses of $2.74M, down from $3.28M in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting cost containment measures. SG&A expenses were $2.27M, compared to $4.14M in the prior year, driven by strategic cost-saving initiatives. The net loss for the quarter was reduced to $3.97M from $6.03M year-over-year, partly supported by improved operational efficiencies. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.7M, an increase from $2.1M as of 2Q24 end, due to recent financing activities and received R&D tax incentive payments.

Key Takeaways:

IXHL will issue a total of ~$24.7M worth of shares to repurchase all outstanding Series A Warrants representing 347.2M shares that could be dilutive, highlighting management's proactive approach to capital management.

Secured $12.5 million USD in private placement funding, priced at-the-market.

When we use a probability adjusted DCF model, it returns an estimated share valuation range of $5.30 to $5.94 with a midpoint of $5.61.

