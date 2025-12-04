Stoked Bio Licenses Global Rights for Novel Antibiotic from McMaster University

Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Stoked Bio Inc., a Canadian biotechnology company focused on the development of novel anti-infectives and cancer therapeutics, announced today it has secured an exclusive, global license from McMaster University for the patents covering Enterololin. Stoked Bio will lead the development of Enterololin, a promising narrow-spectrum antibiotic, as a potential therapeutic for conditions including Crohn's disease.AI tools used to shorten what would normally be a lengthy experimental bottleneck to identify a novel antibiotic that kills bacteria in a new way.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Enterololin was discovered in the lab of Dr. Jon Stokes at McMaster and was the subject of a recent publication indescribing the compound. The mechanism-of-action was rapidly predicted using AI tools in collaboration with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, shortening what would normally be a lengthy experimental bottleneck and de-risking early development decisions. The licensed IP package and data set provide Stoked Bio with the exclusive rights to develop and the scientific foundation to optimize Enterololin for human use."This license agreement is a pivotal step in our mission to find new therapeutics for critical diseases," said Jeff Skinner, CEO of Stoked Bio. "Enterololin was identified through a biology-first process and kills bacteria in a new way, setting it up to be an important future therapeutic option. We are committed to advancing this compound through development to improve the lives of patients."Enterololin selectively targets adherent-invasive, a pathogenic bacterium implicated in Crohn's disease, with the potential to avoid the broad microbiome disruption characteristic of many existing antibiotics. The microbiome, all of the bacteria that live on and in us, is increasingly recognized as an important contributor to human health. By selectively targeting a key pathogen and avoiding collateral damage to gut microbes, Enterololin presents substantial opportunity to improve care for patients with Crohn's disease."We're excited to see Enterololin move into the hands of a company dedicated to turning academic discoveries into medicines," added Dr. Jon Stokes. "This license ensures continuity between the lab and the clinic while preserving a close research collaboration between McMaster and Stoked Bio."Under the license, Stoked Bio has obtained global rights to the patents and related data covering Enterololin and will be responsible for further development, regulatory strategy and commercialization. McMaster retains a relationship with Stoked Bio that includes scientific collaboration and typical academic licensing terms intended to support both translational progress and academic stewardship of the discovery.The Stokes lab (Department of Biochemistry & Biomedical Sciences) specializes in antibiotics and mechanisms of host-microbe interaction. The lab's discovery of Enterololin and the AI-assisted mechanistic work were published inand covered in Canadian and international press.Stoked Bio is creating the path of least resistance by reengineering how therapies for drug-resistant diseases are discovered and developed. Our biology-first approach integrates proprietary, disease-specific training data with machine learning to identify compounds with real biological effect instead of just a statistical signal. By increasing the odds of success, we can accelerate timelines through early pharma partnerships to deliver strong near-term investor value. Our portfolio continues to expand with novel therapeutic options to treat important resistant diseases. For more information, visitFor more information:Jeff Skinner, CEOTo view the source version of this press release, please visit