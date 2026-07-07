Stipple Bio Appoints Biopharma Business Development Leader Roland Gendron as Chief Business Officer

– Seasoned executive brings extensive leadership experience spanning corporate development, business development and pipeline strategy –

– Track record includes helping build and advance leading oncology franchises at Seagen, CytomX, Gilead and Merus –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stipple Bio, Inc., a private biotechnology company harnessing epitope-level precision to create targeted cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Roland Gendron as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Gendron brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience across corporate development, business development, pipeline strategy, alliance management and research collaborations. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in building oncology pipelines, evaluating innovative technologies and executing strategic transactions that have created more than $30 billion in value.

Most recently, Mr. Gendron served as SVP Global Head of Business Development and Alliance Management at Merus (acquired by GenMab), where he led business development transactions and alliance management, including strategic partnering and lifecycle management initiatives for petosemtamab, Merus' lead Phase 3 oncology program, which ultimately contributed to Merus’ $8 billion acquisition by GenMab. Prior to Merus, he served as SVP Corporate Development at Bluejay Therapeutics (acquired by Mirum), and before that Global Head of Oncology Corporate Development at Gilead Sciences. Earlier in his career, he held business development leadership positions at CytomX Therapeutics and Seagen (acquired by Pfizer), where he sourced new opportunities and executed corporate initiatives contributing to the company's growth from a $5 billion company to a $30 billion global organization.

"Roland is a highly respected oncology business leader with a rare combination of scientific experience, strategic vision and transaction expertise," said Jeff Landau, Chief Executive Officer of Stipple Bio. "As we continue to advance STP-100 into clinical studies and expand our pipeline, Roland's experience building oncology portfolios, evaluating cutting-edge technologies and forging value-creating partnerships will be instrumental in helping us accelerate our growth and maximize the potential of our Pointillist Platform."

As Chief Business Officer, Mr. Gendron will lead corporate and business development, strategic partnerships, alliance management and corporate strategy initiatives. He will also work closely with the executive team to expand Stipple Bio's pipeline and establish collaborations that support the development of innovative therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

"Stipple Bio's differentiated Pointillist Platform is key to identifying tumor-specific cell surface epitopes that enable the development of highly potent multi-modality medicines that, I believe, will make a meaningful impact for patients," said Mr. Gendron. "I am thrilled to join Stipple Bio and look forward to helping shape the company's long-term strategy as we build a world-class oncology organization and advance promising new therapies toward the clinic."

Mr. Gendron earned an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business and holds both an M.Sc. and B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Victoria, Canada.

Stipple Bio was founded in 2022 by Dr. Aaron Ring, Associate Professor, Translational Science and Therapeutics Division at Fred Hutch, and Dr. Aashish Manglik, Associate Professor, Pharmaceutical Chemistry at UCSF, both of whom believed that targeting tumor-specific cell surface epitopes could improve therapeutic index and unlock targets previously intractable with conventional oncology drug discovery methods. In 2026, Stipple Bio announced a $100 million Series A financing that was co-led by RA Capital, a16z Bio+Health and Nextech Invest, and included participation from existing investors Emerson Collective Investments (managed by Yosemite), GV (Google Ventures), LoLa Capital Partners and GordonMD Global Investments, among others.

About Stipple Bio

Our mission is to revolutionize precision oncology drug discovery and development by leveraging our Pointillist Platform which identifies tumor-specific cell surface epitopes, enabling us to develop life-changing medicines for cancer patients. Our founders are pioneers in cancer biology and our team has experience and success discovering, developing and commercializing oncology products. For more information, please visit the Stipple Bio website at www.stipple.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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