Stevanato Group Delivers 7% Revenue Growth (9% at Constant Currency) for Fiscal Year 2025, Including Record Revenue from High-Value Solutions and Expanded Margins

- Establishes Fiscal 2026 Guidance -

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights (comparisons to prior-year periods)

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue increased 5% (7% on a constant currency basis) to €346.5 million, and high-value solutions represented 49% of total revenue.

Gross profit margin increased 120 basis points to 30.9%, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 70 basis points to 28.2%, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share were €0.17, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were €0.18 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

For the fiscal year 2025, revenue increased 7% (9% on a constant currency basis) to €1.186 billion, and high-value solutions represented 46% of total revenue.

Gross profit margin increased 160 basis points to 29.0%, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 160 basis points to 25.1% for the fiscal year 2025.

For the fiscal year 2025, diluted earnings per share grew 19% to €0.51, and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 13% to €0.54.

The Company is establishing its fiscal 2026 guidance. The Company expects revenue in the range of €1.26 billion to €1.29 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of €331.8 million to €346.9 million, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of €0.59 to €0.63.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue increased 5% year-over-year (7% on a constant currency basis) to €346.5 million, driven by a 10% (13% on a constant currency basis) revenue increase from the Company's Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions (BDS) Segment, which offset the anticipated revenue decline from the Engineering Segment. Revenue from high-value solutions increased 31%, year-over-year, to a record €171.4 million, representing 49% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, strong performance in the BDS Segment led to a 120 basis-point increase in gross profit margin to 30.9%, compared with the same period last year, and operating profit margin was 20.2%, consistent with the same period last year.

Net profit was €47.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of €0.17, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and adjusted net profit was €49.8 million with diluted earnings per share of €0.18. For the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA increased to €97.7 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 70 basis points to 28.2%, compared with the same period last year.

Franco Stevanato, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We concluded fiscal year 2025 with another solid quarter that led to positive full‑year performance underpinned by strong top-line growth, a favorable mix of high value solutions, and expanded margins. Biologics remain an important tailwind and in 2025 GLP1s represented approximately 19% to 20% of total Company revenue. There’s no doubt that we have been successful in winning our fair share of the GLP1 market. This success is rooted in our long history of being a trusted partner to customers, our global footprint which provides supply chain security, and the quality of our products which have characteristics that resonate with our customers."

Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions (BDS) Segment

Revenue grew 10% (13% on a constant currency basis) to €307.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with the same period last year, driven by a 31% increase from high-value solutions to €171.4 million, which represented 56% of BDS Segment revenue. Revenue from other containment and delivery solutions decreased 9% to €135.7 million, compared with the same period last year, due to a decline in certain lower-value bulk products, as the Company transitions to a larger portfolio of high-value products aligned with its strategic investments.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, gross profit margin increased 50 basis points to 31.6%, and operating profit margin rose 50 basis points to 23.8%, compared with the same period last year, driven by: (i) a favorable mix of high value solutions, (ii) improvements as the Company scales commercial production in its new facilities, which remain dilutive to the corporate margin, and (iii) an improved vial market which led to higher vial production and better utilization. These positive trends were partially offset by the unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and tariffs.

Engineering Segment

As expected, revenue from the Engineering Segment decreased 23% to €39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with the same period last year, driven by lower revenue from our glass converting and assembly lines businesses.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, gross profit margin for the Engineering Segment decreased 280 basis points to 15.8%, compared with the same period last year, and continued to be impacted by an unfavorable project mix and a lower volume of new work.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of €130.6 million, and net debt of €337.7 million.

For fiscal year 2025, capital expenditures totaled €294.9 million, as the Company continues to increase capacity in its new manufacturing facilities in Indiana and Italy. Cash flow from operating activities for fiscal year 2025 was €286.1 million. Cash used for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets totaled €275.1 million. Increased operational cash flow and reduced capital expenditures resulted in €18.4 million of positive free cash flow for the year ended 2025.

The Company believes that it has adequate liquidity to fund its strategic priorities over the next twelve months through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated from operations, available credit lines, and the ability to access additional financing.

2026 Guidance

The Company is establishing its fiscal 2026 guidance and expects:

Revenue in the range of €1.26 billion to €1.29 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €331.8 million to €346.9 million; and

Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of €0.59 to €0.63.

Franco Stevanato, Chief Executive Officer, concluded, "We enter 2026 with positive momentum and a clear focus on disciplined execution. We operate in attractive, growing end markets with favorable secular tailwinds. Innovation across the industry continues to advance patient care and we remain mission critical to the delivery of innovative biologics. Biologics are expected to remain our fastest growing end market and a key driver to top-line growth and margin expansion as we continue to move up the value chain. In Latina and Fishers, we expect to increasingly benefit from improved utilization, efficiencies, and operating leverage, as we support our customers with quality and reliability."

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation, and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

Consolidated Income Statement (Amounts in € millions, except per share data) For the three months For the years ended December 31, ended December 31, 2025 % 2024 % 2025 % 2024 % Revenue 346.5 100.0 % 330.6 100.0 % 1,186.3 100.0 % 1,104.0 100.0 % Costs of Sales 239.6 69.1 % 232.4 70.3 % 842.4 71.0 % 801.7 72.6 % Gross Profit 106.9 30.9 % 98.2 29.7 % 343.9 29.0 % 302.3 27.4 % Other Operating Income 3.5 1.0 % 5.5 1.7 % 8.2 0.7 % 9.1 0.8 % Selling and Marketing Expenses 7.9 2.3 % 5.9 1.8 % 28.2 2.4 % 24.9 2.3 % Research and Development Expenses 5.8 1.7 % 5.6 1.7 % 25.4 2.1 % 31.7 2.9 % General and Administrative Expenses 26.6 7.7 % 25.4 7.7 % 99.7 8.4 % 93.7 8.5 % Operating Profit 70.1 20.2 % 66.8 20.2 % 198.8 16.8 % 161.1 14.6 % Finance Income 0.3 0.1 % 5.6 1.7 % 13.0 1.1 % 13.5 1.2 % Finance Expense 4.6 1.3 % 7.8 2.4 % 22.7 1.9 % 14.3 1.3 % Profit Before Tax 65.8 19.0 % 64.6 19.6 % 189.1 15.9 % 160.3 14.5 % Income Taxes 18.2 5.3 % 16.3 4.9 % 49.3 4.2 % 42.5 3.9 % Net Profit 47.6 13.7 % 48.3 14.6 % 139.8 11.8 % 117.8 10.7 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per common share 0.17 0.18 0.51 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share 0.17 0.18 0.51 0.43 Average common shares outstanding 273.0 272.9 273.0 271.1 Average shares assuming dilution 273.0 272.9 273.0 271.2

Reported Segment Information (Amounts in € millions) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 307.1 39.4 — 346.5 Inter-Segment 0.2 35.9 (36.1 ) — Revenue 307.2 75.3 (36.1 ) 346.5 Gross Profit 97.0 11.9 (1.9 ) 106.9 Gross Profit Margin 31.6 % 15.8 % 30.9 % Operating Profit 73.1 6.9 (9.9 ) 70.1 Operating Profit Margin 23.8 % 9.1 % 20.2 %

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 279.4 51.2 — 330.6 Inter-Segment 1.1 56.1 (57.2 ) — Revenue 280.5 107.3 (57.2 ) 330.6 Gross Profit 87.2 20.0 (9.0 ) 98.2 Gross Profit Margin 31.1 % 18.6 % 29.7 % Operating Profit 65.5 16.4 (15.0 ) 66.9 Operating Profit Margin 23.3 % 15.3 % 20.2 %

For the year ended December 31, 2025 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 1,038.2 148.1 — 1,186.3 Inter-Segment 2.2 132.9 (135.1 ) — Revenue 1,040.3 281.0 (135.1 ) 1,186.3 Gross Profit 328.1 31.0 (15.3 ) 343.9 Gross Profit Margin 31.5 % 11.0 % 29.0 % Operating Profit 220.4 9.3 (31.0 ) 198.8 Operating Profit Margin 21.2 % 3.3 % 16.8 %

For the year ended December 31, 2024 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 933.7 170.3 — 1,104.0 Inter-Segment 4.0 187.3 (191.4 ) — Revenue 937.8 357.6 (191.4 ) 1,104.0 Gross Profit 268.8 56.2 (22.6 ) 302.3 Gross Profit Margin 28.7 % 15.7 % 27.4 % Operating Profit 165.6 33.1 (37.6 ) 161.1 Operating Profit Margin 17.7 % 9.3 % 14.6 %

Cash Flow (Amounts in € millions) For the three months

ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 94.1 43.6 286.1 155.8 Cash flow used in investing activities (94.4 ) (91.0 ) (272.9 ) (310.2 ) Cash flow from financing activities 17.2 66.3 22.1 183.2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 16.9 18.9 35.2 28.8

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Amounts in € millions) Three months ended December 31, 2025 Biopharmaceutical and

Diagnostic Solutions Engineering Consolidated Reported Revenue (IFRS GAAP) 307.1 39.4 346.5 Effect of changes in currency translation rates 8.0 — 8.0 Organic Revenue (Non-IFRS GAAP) 315.1 39.4 354.5

Year ended December 31, 2025 Biopharmaceutical and

Diagnostic Solutions Engineering Consolidated Reported Revenue (IFRS GAAP) 1,038.2 148.1 1,186.3 Effect of changes in currency translation rates 17.7 — 17.7 Organic Revenue (Non-IFRS GAAP) 1,055.9 148.1 1,204.0

Reconciliation of EBITDA (Amounts in € millions) For the three months

ended December 31, Change For the years

ended December 31, Change 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Net Profit 47.6 48.3 (1.6 )% 139.8 117.8 18.7 % Income Taxes 18.2 16.3 11.4 % 49.3 42.5 15.9 % Finance Income 0.3 5.6 (94.3 )% 13.0 13.5 (3.9 )% Finance Expenses 4.6 7.8 (40.8 )% 22.7 14.3 58.0 % Operating Profit 70.1 66.8 4.8 % 198.8 161.1 23.4 % Depreciation and amortization and impairment of PPE 24.6 19.8 24.8 % 88.6 80.7 9.8 % EBITDA 94.7 86.6 9.4 % 287.4 241.8 18.8 %

Calculation of Net Profit Margin, Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Operating Profit Margin (Amounts in € millions) For the three months

ended December 31, For the year

ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 346.5 330.6 1,186.3 1,104.0 Net Profit Margin (Net Profit/ Revenue) 13.7 % 14.6 % 11.8 % 10.7 % Operating Profit Margin (Operating Profit/ Revenue) 20.2 % 20.2 % 16.8 % 14.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/ Revenue) 28.2 % 27.5 % 25.1 % 23.5 % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin (Adjusted Operating Profit/ Revenue) 21.1 % 21.5 % 17.7 % 16.2 %

Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Profit, Income Taxes, Net Profit, and Diluted EPS (Amounts in € millions, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, 2025 EBITDA Operating Profit Income

Taxes (4) Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 94.7 70.1 18.2 47.6 0.17 Adjusting items: Start-up costs new plants (1) 2.0 2.0 0.5 1.4 0.01 Restructuring and related charges (2) 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.8 0.00 Adjusted 97.7 73.1 19.0 49.8 0.18 Adjusted Margin 28.2 % 21.1 % — — —

Three months ended December 31, 2024 EBITDA Operating Profit Income Taxes (4) Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 86.6 66.8 16.3 48.3 0.18 Adjusting items: Start-up costs new plants (1) 3.8 3.8 1.0 2.8 0.01 Restructuring and related charges (2) 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.00 Other severance costs (3) 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.00 Adjusted 90.9 71.2 17.5 51.5 0.19 Adjusted Margin 27.5 % 21.5 % — — —

Year ended December 31, 2025 EBITDA Operating Profit Income Taxes (4) Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 287.4 198.8 49.3 139.8 0.51 Adjusting items: Start-up costs new plants (1) 6.5 6.5 1.8 4.7 0.02 Restructuring and related charges (2) 4.1 4.1 1.0 3.1 0.01 Adjusted 298.0 209.4 52.1 147.6 0.54 Adjusted Margin 25.1 % 17.7 % — — —

Year ended December 31, 2024 EBITDA Operating Profit Income Taxes (4) Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 241.8 161.1 42.5 117.8 0.43 Adjusting items: Start-up costs new plants (1) 13.0 13.0 3.5 9.5 0.04 Restructuring and related charges (2) 4.0 4.0 1.0 3.0 0.01 Other severance costs (3) 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.00 Adjusted 259.2 178.5 47.1 130.6 0.48 Adjusted Margin 23.5 % 16.2 % — — —

(1) During the three months and the year ended December 31, 2025, the Group recorded €2.0 million and €6.5 million, respectively, of start-up costs for the new plants in Fishers, Indiana, United States, and in Latina, Italy. During the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024, the Group recorded €3.8 million and €13.0 million, respectively, of start-up costs for the new plants in Fishers, Indiana, United States, and in Latina, Italy. These costs primarily reflect labor expenses for training and travel of personnel who are in the learning and development phase and not yet active in the manufacturing of products, as well as the related recruitment costs. (2) During the three months and the year ended December 31, 2025, the Group recorded €1.0 million and €4.1 million, respectively, of restructuring and related charges. During the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024, the Group recorded €0.4 million and €4.0 million, respectively, of restructuring and related charges. These amounts mainly reflect employee-related costs associated with the reorganization of certain business functions. (3) During the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024, the Group recorded €0.2 million and €0.4 million, respectively, related to personnel expenses, including other severance costs. (4) The income tax adjustment is calculated by multiplying the applicable nominal tax rate to the adjusting items.

Capital Employed (Amounts in € millions) As of December 31,

2025 As of December 31,

2024 - Goodwill and Other intangible assets 86.8 83.6 - Right of Use assets 12.4 15.7 - Property, plant, and equipment 1,391.5 1,248.4 - Financial assets - investments FVTPL 0.2 0.2 - Other non-current financial assets 5.5 5.4 - Deferred tax assets 103.9 95.3 Non-current assets excluding FV of derivative financial instruments 1,600.3 1,448.7 - Inventories 268.2 245.2 - Contract Assets 180.5 168.5 - Trade receivables 302.7 296.0 - Trade payables (263.3 ) (231.0 ) - Advances from customers (33.4 ) (16.6 ) - Non-current advances from customers (98.8 ) (44.0 ) - Contract Liabilities (10.4 ) (16.5 ) Trade working capital 345.4 401.6 - Tax receivables and other receivables 50.6 70.6 - Current financial receivables - rent to buy agreement 8.6 — - Non-current assets held for sale — 0.2 - Tax payables and other liabilities (100.8 ) (92.2 ) - Current Provisions (4.4 ) (4.1 ) Net working capital 299.3 376.1 - Deferred tax liabilities (13.3 ) (12.6 ) - Employees benefits (6.8 ) (7.2 ) - Non-Current Provisions (3.2 ) (2.8 ) - Other non-current liabilities (52.1 ) (62.7 ) Total non-current liabilities and provisions (75.4 ) (85.3 ) Capital employed 1,824.2 1,739.4 Net (debt)/ net cash (337.7 ) (335.0 ) Equity (1,486.5 ) (1,404.4 ) Total equity and net debt (1,824.2 ) (1,739.4 )

