SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stereotaxis to Present at 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mr. Fischel will present an overview of Stereotaxis on Monday, March 3rd, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings that same day.

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference and look forward to sharing our progress and strategy,” says Mr. Fischel.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

Stereotaxis Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
Investors@Stereotaxis.com

Missouri Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac