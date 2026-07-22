Standard BioTools to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

BOSTON, Mass., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced that it will publish its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after U.S. market close.



About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB), is committed to setting the new standard in the life science tools industry through strategic consolidation, best-in-class operations and a world-class management team. The Company's established portfolio includes essential, standardized next-generation solutions designed to help biomedical researchers develop better therapeutics faster.



For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.



Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/terms-and-conditions/.

Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.



Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2026 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.



Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

