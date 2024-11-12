SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

– Achieved $49.3 million in OGSIVEO® (nirogacestat) net product revenue in the third quarter –

– Long-term follow-up data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in adults with desmoid tumors highlight further reductions in tumor size, increase in ORR, sustained improvement in desmoid tumor symptoms, and consistent safety profile –

– Granted FDA Priority Review on NDA and received validation of EU Marketing Authorization Application for mirdametinib for the treatment of adults and children with NF1-PN –

– $498 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2024; expected to fund the Company through profitability, which is anticipated in the first half of 2026 –

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and provided an update on recent company developments.

“In the third quarter, we continued to see robust growth in the U.S. launch of OGSIVEO for adults with desmoid tumors. As we approach nearly one full year on market, we are very encouraged by the metrics we are seeing regarding the breadth of physician prescribing, the number of patients on OGSIVEO, and the number of patients identified who may stand to benefit in the future from our medicine. We were also very pleased to receive Priority Review on our NDA for mirdametinib in NF1-PN this quarter, which positions us to potentially have a second approved medicine in early 2025,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “Our focus for the remainder of the year is to continue building on OGSIVEO’s momentum in the U.S. while working to also bring it to patients in Europe, to advance our commercial preparations for mirdametinib in anticipation of serving patients with NF1-PN in the U.S. and Europe, and to progress our emerging portfolio.”

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

OGSIVEO® (Nirogacestat)

Continued strong commercial execution of the OGSIVEO launch, with net product revenue of $49.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 23% increase over the second quarter of 2024.

In September, more than 800 unique desmoid tumor patients filled an OGSIVEO script. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, approximately 420 treatment centers have ordered OGSIVEO since approval and approximately 65 percent of OGSIVEO patients on OGSIVEO are receiving the product in the 150 mg or 100 mg tablets blister packages. SpringWorks expects to complete the full transition to blister packages by the end of the year. In addition, through August 2024, approximately 10,000 unique desmoid tumor patients have been identified through the new desmoid tumor ICD-10 diagnostic code since the introduction of the code in October 2023.

A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for nirogacestat for the treatment of adult patients with desmoid tumors is under review with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Long-term follow-up data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in adults with progressing desmoid tumors will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the upcoming Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2024 Annual Meeting. These results, utilizing an August 2024 data cutoff date, showed that longer-term treatment with nirogacestat (median duration of treatment: 34 months) was associated with further reductions in tumor size, increase in objective response rate with additional partial responses and complete responses, sustained improvements in desmoid tumor symptoms including pain, and a consistent safety profile compared to the April 2022 data cutoff date for the primary results of the trial.

SpringWorks expects to report initial data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating nirogacestat as a monotherapy in patients with recurrent ovarian granulosa cell tumors in the first half of 2025.

SpringWorks is continuing to support several industry and academic collaborator studies evaluating nirogacestat as part of B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) combination therapy regimens across treatment lines in patients with multiple myeloma.

Mirdametinib

SpringWorks’ New Drug Application (NDA) for mirdametinib for the treatment of children and adults with NF1-PN was granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 28, 2025.

SpringWorks’ MAA for mirdametinib for the treatment of children and adults with NF1-PN was validated by the EMA and is currently under review.

Results from the Phase 2b ReNeu trial were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Additional data from the pediatric and adult cohorts of the Phase 2b ReNeu trial will be presented in oral and poster presentations at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) meeting. Data demonstrate that the deep responses in tumor volume reduction seen in ReNeu were achieved regardless of age, sex, target PN volume at baseline, tumor location, or progression status at baseline and suggest a trend between deep response and earlier achievement of a first confirmed response. Patients with deep responses also had a trend of longer treatment duration. In addition, adults and children with NF1-PN had clinically meaningful, early, and sustained improvement in health-related quality of life over the course of mirdametinib treatment.

Data from the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating mirdametinib in pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas (LGG) are being presented in an oral presentation at the 2024 SNO meeting. Results from 23 patients enrolled in the Phase 1 portion of the study suggested that mirdametinib, which has shown high blood brain barrier penetration, has encouraging clinical activity in patients with recurrent/progressive LGG across a variety of MAPK pathway aberrations. Twelve (63%) of the 19 patients with measurable tumors achieved an objective response (one major, six partial, and five minor responses). The Phase 2 portion of the study is ongoing and recruiting patients.



Emerging Pipeline

A Phase 1b trial evaluating brimarafenib (BGB-3245) in adult patients with RAF mutant solid tumors is ongoing; additional data from the dose expansion portion of the study is expected to be presented in the second half of 2025. Brimarafenib is an investigational, selective RAF dimer inhibitor being developed by MapKure, LLC, a joint venture between SpringWorks and BeiGene, Ltd.

Several combination therapy oncology programs are ongoing: a Phase 1/2a study of brimarafenib and mirdametinib in MAPK mutant solid tumors, a Phase 1b trial of brimarafenib and Amgen’s EGFR inhibitor, panitumumab, in colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients with known MAPK pathway mutations, and a Phase 1b trial of mirdametinib with BeiGene’s RAF dimer inhibitor, lifirafenib, in adult patients with NRAS mutant solid tumors.

In October, SpringWorks presented preclinical data at the EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer therapeutics demonstrating the utility of SW-682 as a monotherapy and in combination with mirdametinib in subsets of head and neck cancer as well as in combination with KRAS G12C inhibitors in KRAS G12C mutant NSCLC. SW-682 is an investigational novel, oral, potent, and selective pan-TEAD inhibitor and patients are being enrolled in a Phase 1a trial in Hippo-mutant solid tumors.



General Corporate

In July, SpringWorks appointed Martin Mackay, Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Mackay is a highly accomplished R&D executive with more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech R&D experience, including leadership roles at Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Alexion.



Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Product Revenue: OGSIVEO net product revenue was $49.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

OGSIVEO net product revenue was $49.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses : SG&A expenses were $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $46.5 million for the comparable period of 2023. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily attributable to commercial readiness activities to support the U.S. launch of mirdametinib, if approved.

: SG&A expenses were $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $46.5 million for the comparable period of 2023. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily attributable to commercial readiness activities to support the U.S. launch of mirdametinib, if approved. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $42.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $37.5 million for the comparable period of 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in costs related to drug manufacturing, clinical trials, other research, consulting and professional services.

R&D expenses were $42.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $37.5 million for the comparable period of 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in costs related to drug manufacturing, clinical trials, other research, consulting and professional services. Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders: SpringWorks reported a net loss of $53.5 million, or $0.72 per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to a net loss of $79.4 million, or $1.27 per share, for the comparable period of 2023.

SpringWorks reported a net loss of $53.5 million, or $0.72 per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to a net loss of $79.4 million, or $1.27 per share, for the comparable period of 2023. Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $498.1 million as of September 30, 2024. SpringWorks expects this cash position to fund the Company through profitability, which is expected in the first half of 2026.



SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share and per-share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 49,301 $ — $ 110,493 $ — Other revenue (1) — — 19,547 — Total revenue 49,301 — 130,040 — Operating costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 3,341 — 6,996 — Selling, general and administrative 61,601 46,546 179,553 137,715 Research and development 42,296 37,453 140,280 106,835 Total operating costs and expenses 107,238 83,999 326,829 244,550 Loss from operations (57,937 ) (83,999 ) (196,789 ) (244,550 ) Interest and other income: Interest and other income, net 6,216 5,586 20,565 16,971 Total interest and other income 6,216 5,586 20,565 16,971 Equity method investment loss (1,809 ) (1,024 ) (4,610 ) (3,203 ) Net loss $ (53,530 ) $ (79,437 ) $ (180,834 ) $ (230,782 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (2.44 ) $ (3.70 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 74,264,501 62,521,772 74,052,151 62,386,496

(1) Related to recognition of all previously deferred revenue associated with the GSK License Agreement following notice of termination of the agreement received from GSK, as announced in June 2024.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 498,123 $ 662,588 Working Capital (1) 364,498 422,742 Total assets 608,878 725,788 Total liabilities 76,297 99,569 Accumulated deficit (1,075,868 ) (895,034 ) Total stockholders’ equity 532,581 626,219

(1) We define Working Capital as current assets less current liabilities.

