Spot Biosystems Launches with $40 Million Financing and World-First Non-Viral Delivery of Full-Length Dystrophin in Animal Models and Human Patients with DMD

Breakthrough published in Nature Biomedical Engineering is the first-ever study to demonstrate safe, repeatable delivery of full-length dystrophin gene via engineered extracellular vesicles (EV) to skeletal muscle in mice, non-human primates

Early clinical results in pediatric DMD patients show up to 2000% dystrophin increase with 1 month dosing and improved muscle function, marking the first achievement of non-viral, full-length dystrophin delivery to human skeletal muscle

Company emerges from stealth with validation for groundbreaking EV gene therapy approach to address DMD and significant VC financing to advance ongoing clinical trial

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spot Biosystems, a gene therapy company pioneering a novel non-viral extracellular vesicle (EV) delivery platform for genetic medicines, today emerged from stealth with $40 million in venture financing, landmark preclinical research published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, and an ongoing first-in-human (FIH) clinical trial with early results showing potential for successful translation to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The peer-reviewed study in Nature Biomedical Engineering demonstrated for the first time that full-length dystrophin, whose absence in the body causes DMD, could be delivered non-virally to skeletal muscle. In DMD knockout mice, EV-delivered dystrophin mRNA produced sustained protein expression and significantly improved muscle strength, endurance, and motor function. In non-human primates, repeated intravenous dosing resulted in sustained dystrophin expression without liver, kidney, or cardiac toxicity.

Collaborators included Spot Biosystems, researchers at Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Stanford School of Medicine, and the SMART Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trials Center.

DMD is a severe and progressive neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations to the DMD gene. Existing treatments such as AAV-based gene therapy programs have reported adverse events linked to viral immune responses and organ toxicity, intensifying the search for non-viral alternatives. EV-based gene therapy, which harnesses non-viral extracellular vesicles, represents a novel strategy that can be administered repeatedly and carry larger genetic payloads.

Based on the preclinical data, Spot Biosystems has launched an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) at Shanghai Children's Medical Center. The first two pediatric DMD patients dosed in the clinical study demonstrated safe delivery of full-length dystrophin to skeletal muscle tissue — the world’s first reported case in humans. The patients exhibited a respective 1000%+ and 2000%+ increase in dystrophin after one month of dosing, with functional muscle improvement for up to six months after dosing cessation. These findings are preliminary and based on a first-in-human cohort of two patients. The study investigators will continue to assess drug response and safety in larger patient populations with extended treatment duration. Details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

"We’re proud to achieve a fundamental breakthrough enabling non-viral gene therapy solutions for neuromuscular conditions like Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which potentially overcome the core challenges with riskier approaches,” said Andrew Lee, MD, PhD, Co-Founder of Spot Biosystems. “By using the body's own delivery machinery to carry medicines that viral vectors cannot, we are able to successfully deliver the complete dystrophin gene to skeletal muscle and generate a positive response in animals, primates, and now in early trials with human patients. Our approach is a clinical proof of concept for a new modality of non-viral gene therapy that is not limited by nucleic acid cargo size and bears promise for hundreds of thousands of individuals suffering from rare disease in need of new treatment solutions.”

A Non-Viral Approach to Gene Delivery

Based on research conducted at Stanford University School of Medicine, Ohio State University, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, Spot Biosystems has developed an EV-based gene therapy platform that encapsulates large nucleic acid cargo encoding for full-length dystrophin inside engineered extracellular vesicles, and delivers them intravenously to skeletal muscle. Unlike viral vector technologies, which are limited by small cargo capacity (accommodating only the smallest ~20% of human genes), a typical limit of 1 dose per patient lifetime due to immune responses against the viral capsid, and the risk of viral toxicity, EV gene therapy has key advantages: 1) it is entirely non-viral, 2) supports repeat dosing, 3) is capable of delivering large therapeutic cargo, and 4) is ideal for addressing DMD and other chronic genetic diseases that require long-term, sustained protein supplementation.

“Although modern neuromuscular medicine has made strides in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy, challenges with organ toxicity have unfortunately emerged with adeno-associated virus mediated gene therapy,” said Paul Heidenreich, MD, Professor and Vice-Chair for Quality, Department of Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine. “While additional research on longer treatment regimens is needed, early sustained and improved muscle function without liver, kidney, or cardiac toxicity is a promising outcome for the future of EV-based gene therapy.”

“The extracellular vesicle delivery approach is a novel technology for DMD treatment that sidesteps the problems that have limited the viral gene therapy field for years,” said David Naylor, MD, DPhil, former President and Dean of Medicine at the University of Toronto. "The combination of strong animal model findings and preliminary clinical signals in DMD patients augurs well for translation to the clinical sphere — and underscores that this platform is worth watching closely for broader indications."

Spot Biosystems plans to continue generating and reporting on its first-in-human data through the IIT in China, with the goal of using those results to inform and accelerate a future US regulatory pathway. The company is backed by leading investors including LDV Partners, IDG Capital, Advantech Capital, Tiger Jade Capital, Shanda Ventures, the Stanford StartX fund, and Saltagen Ventures.

“Safe, repeatable delivery of a dystrophin-targeting therapy is a meaningful step towards bringing powerful new solutions to patients and families in the DMD community,” said Pat Furlong, Founding President and former CEO of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and advisor to Spot Biosystems. “This early progress driven by Spot Biosystems and their collaborators is incredibly encouraging.”

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a severe X-linked neuromuscular disease caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, affecting approximately 1 in 3,500 to 5,000 male newborns worldwide. It is the most common rare disease on the X chromosome. Patients experience progressive muscle degeneration beginning in early childhood, with most patients eventually losing the ability to walk and facing respiratory failure and premature death. Existing approved therapies have not demonstrated consistent clinical efficacy.

About Spot Biosystems

Spot Biosystems is building the next generation of non-viral gene therapy with an extracellular vesicle (EV) delivery platform. Its foundational technology is designed to deliver genetic medicines that viral vectors cannot safely or effectively carry, capable of serial dosing, and avoids the challenges of viral immunogenicity and toxicity. Underpinned by its proprietary platform and proof of concept for safer and more effective therapeutics, the company is advancing a lead program for EV gene therapy that targets Duchenne muscular dystrophy and has raised $40 million in venture financing from leading investors. For more information, visit www.spotbiosystems.com.

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