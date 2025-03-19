Spero Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, March 27, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provide a business update, on March 27, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To access the call, please dial 1-844-825-9789 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5180 (international) and refer to conference ID 10196669, or click on this link and request a return call. The Call me™ passcode is 9270590. The audio webcast can be accessed live on this link or on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investor Relations” tab of the Spero Corporate Website at https://sperotherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections. For more information, visit www.sperotherapeutics.com

