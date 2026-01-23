SpectronRx Accelerates Commercial Growth with Major Expansion of Its Grissom Aeroplex Manufacturing Campus

SpectronRx, a global radiopharmaceutical CDMO, CMO and isotope producer, today announced a major expansion of its Grissom Aeroplex commercial manufacturing campus near Bunker Hill, substantially increasing its capacity to deliver high-volume therapeutic and diagnostic doses to partners worldwide. With this expansion, SpectronRx now brings every stage of support together under one roof, spanning isotope production, drug development, scale-up and GMP manufacturing, creating one of the industry’s most integrated radiopharmaceutical ecosystems.

With the acquisition of 14 additional acres and construction of a new 150,000-square-foot production facility, the Grissom Aeroplex campus now spans 34 acres and supports approximately 200,000 square feet of GMP-aligned manufacturing space. Company-wide, SpectronRx now operates more than 400,000 square feet of radiopharmaceutical production space across its network. “Radiopharmaceutical demand is rising faster than at any time in our industry’s history,” said John Zehner, CEO of SpectronRx. “Our expansion at Grissom Aeroplex ensures we can scale ahead of that demand. This campus was designed to serve millions of patients, support the most advanced radiopharmaceutical programs and give partners the confidence that capacity, quality and compliance will always keep pace with their growth.” Designed for high-throughput production of radioligand therapy (RLT) and diagnostic doses, the Grissom Aeroplex site currently can support more than 300,000 patient doses per year. The campus master plan provides long-term flexibility to expand to over one million square feet of production space, positioning SpectronRx to meet global clinical and commercial demand for decades to come. SpectronRx currently supplies radiopharmaceuticals and isotopes throughout the United States and internationally, serving partners in South America, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, China, Australia and other regions. The Grissom Aeroplex campus strengthens this reach with an adjacent 24/7 general-aviation airport, access to major international cargo hubs and proximity to over 60% of the U.S. population within a 12-hour drive. Grissom Aeroplex incorporates distributed manufacturing assets, redundant power systems, isolated production suites and advanced radiation handling technologies. All GMP operations comply with 21 CFR Part 211, 21 CFR Part 212 and Annex 1, as well as individual non-USA requirements, as appropriate to support global expectations for sterile and non-sterile radiopharmaceutical manufacturing. In addition to drug-product manufacturing, the expansion enhances SpectronRx’s capabilities in isotope production, high-capacity labeling and commercial fill-finish, enabling seamless support from early development through commercial distribution. Beyond Grissom Aeroplex, SpectronRx operates GMP-compliant facilities in: South Bend, Indiana — GMP development and GMP commercial manufacturing

— GMP development and GMP commercial manufacturing Indianapolis, Indiana — R&D, early GMP development and GMP commercial manufacturing

— R&D, early GMP development and GMP commercial manufacturing Danbury, Connecticut — GMP sterile production

— GMP sterile production Belgium (EU) — GMP Isotope production, GMP development and GMP commercial manufacturing Built for scalability, redundancy, business continuity and uninterrupted global supply, SpectronRx’s network supports a fully partner-focused model. Facilities are designed with customer IP security in mind. Unlike organizations that treat CDMO services as secondary to their own pipeline goals, SpectronRx directs its expertise toward the development and manufacturing of diagnostic and therapeutic products and isotopes that advance its partners’ programs. To support this mission, the company offers advanced chemistry and regulatory expertise that helps partners develop, scale and commercialize their radiopharmaceutical agents. “Our purpose is to enable our partners’ success at commercial scale,” said Anwer Rizvi, President of SpectronRx. “By dedicating our resources, facilities and expertise to their programs, we accelerate development, ensure reliable supply and deliver the manufacturing readiness required to serve patients worldwide.” SpectronRx’s focus on contract development, manufacturing and isotope production offers a proven pathway from concept to clinic and from clinic to global commercial launch. To learn more, visit SpectronRx.com.