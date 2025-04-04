SPARK NS Selects Eight Projects to Receive Aggregate Funding of Up to $16 Million to Advance Academic Discoveries in Parkinson’s Disease from the Lab to the Clinic

Academic research teams of selected projects participate in a translational research program that eliminates barriers that prevent promising discoveries from getting to the clinic

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARK NS today announced the eight projects and principal investigators selected for the SPARK NS Translational Research Program, 2025 Cohort. Participation in a SPARK NS program cohort lasts two years and includes milestone-based funding of up to $2,000,0001 for each project, education and training in drug development and translational research for participating teams, mentoring from 75+ industry expert advisors, and scientific and business networking opportunities. SPARK NS is dedicated to advancing academic discoveries in Parkinson’s disease and autism around the world from the lab to the clinic.

The eight projects selected for the 2025 Cohort focus on Parkinson’s disease. Combined with the five projects selected for the 2024 Cohort, SPARK NS now has 13 Parkinson’s disease projects based in the US and the UK actively participating in its translational research program and eligible for up to $26 million in aggregate funding. SPARK NS will release a Call for Proposals for the 2026 Cohort of the program in April 2025. For the 2026 Cohort, SPARK NS will accept applications from principal investigators in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe with projects focused on Parkinson’s disease and autism.

“The typical drug development journey is long and expensive with many obstacles standing in the way of lab discoveries on the path to commercialization2,” said Daria Mochly-Rosen, PhD, a SPARK NS Board Director and Chief Science and Education Advisor. “Funding is essential, but it’s not enough. The SPARK NS program provides a high level of support at a crucial stage that prepares academic researchers for the rigor of the entire drug development process. Participating in the SPARK NS program improves the odds that promising therapeutics will make it to market where they can directly benefit patients.”

Dr. Mochly-Rosen is the originator of the SPARK model of translational research, a unique approach to drug development refined over two decades that has achieved an exceptional success rate of 50%3 at advancing academic projects to licensing and/or clinical trials. The SPARK model is the foundation of the SPARK NS Translational Research Program.

See the projects selected for the SPARK NS program 2025 and 2024 cohorts on our website here. Learn more about SPARK NS programs here.

Projects and principal investigators selected for the 2025 Cohort are:

Development of a Small-Molecule Therapy for Treating Parkinson’s Disease

David S. Eisenberg, DPhil, Paul D. Boyer Chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of California, Los Angeles

Bio: https://www.chemistry.ucla.edu/directory/eisenberg-david-s/

An Integrated Approach to Identifying Pharmacological Stabilizers for Parkinson’s Disease

Mark Henderson, PhD, Group Leader, Biology, National Center for Advancing Translational Science (NCATS/NIH)

Bio: https://ncats.nih.gov/about/our-staff/hendersonmj

Targeting the Integrated Stress Response Pathway to Boost Mitophagy for Parkinson’s Disease

Miratul Muqit, MBChB, PhD, Professor of Experimental Neurology, University of Dundee

Bio: https://www.dundee.ac.uk/people/miratul-muqit

Restoring Mitochondrial Function in Parkinson’s Disease

Michael P. Rapé, PhD, Professor of Molecular Therapeutics and Investigator, HHMI,

University of California, Berkeley

Bio: https://mcb.berkeley.edu/labs/rape/

A Bioenergetic Activator for Parkinson’s Disease

Timothy A. Ryan, PhD, Professor of Biochemistry, Weill Cornell Medicine

Bio: https://sites.google.com/site/ryanlab1/Home

Stimulating Endolysosomal Function for Parkinson’s Disease

David K. Simon, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School

Bio: https://research.bidmc.org/david-simon/people/dr-david-simon-0

A Disease Modifying Gene Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease for Multimodal Patient Benefit

Kathy Steece-Collier, PhD, Professor, Department of Translational Neuroscience, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine

Bio: https://translationalscience.msu.edu/research-groups/steece-collier-lab.html

Development of a Calcium Channel Inhibitor to Slow Parkinson’s Disease Progression

D. James Surmeier, PhD, Nathan Smith Davis Professor and Chair, Department of Neuroscience, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University

Bio: https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/faculty-profiles/az/profile.html?xid=13458

