Sotera Health Reports Strong Second-Quarter and First-Half 2025 Results

Q2 2025 net revenues increased 6.4% to $294 million, or 6.0% on a constant currency basis (1) , compared to Q2 2024

Q2 2025 net income of $8 million or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q2 2024

Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA ( 1 ) increased 9.8% to $151 million, or 9.5% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q2 2024

Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS (1) of $0.20, an increase of $0.01 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.19 in Q2 2024

Raising both full-year 2025 net revenues outlook to 4.5% - 6.0% and Adjusted EBITDA outlook to 6.0% - 7.5%, on a constant currency basis





CLEVELAND, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced financial results for the three- and six- months ended June 30, 2025.

Second-quarter 2025 net revenues increased 6.4% to $294 million, compared to $277 million in the second-quarter 2024. Net revenues increased 6.0% on a constant currency basis. Net income was $8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, which includes a pending and previously disclosed settlement of approximately $34 million related to ethylene oxide (“EO”) claims against Sterigenics, compared to net income of $9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second-quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the second-quarter 2025 increased 9.8% to $151 million compared to the second-quarter 2024, or 9.5% on a constant currency basis. Second-quarter 2025 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”) increased $0.01 to $0.20 compared to the second-quarter of 2024.

For the first six months of 2025, net revenues increased 4.6% to $549 million, compared to $525 million for the same period in 2024. Net revenues increased 5.3% on a constant currency basis. Net loss was $5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, which includes pending and previously disclosed settlements of approximately $31 million and $34 million related to EO claims against Sterigenics, compared to net income of $15 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 increased 9.3% to $273 million, or 10.2% on a constant currency basis, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EPS increased by $0.01 to $0.33 compared to the first half of 2024.

“We are pleased to announce that we delivered more than 6% top-line growth for the quarter, supported by strong volume performance at Sterigenics. Adjusted EBITDA grew nearly 10% in the quarter with approximately 160 basis points of margin expansion, driven by over 500 basis points of improvement at Nelson Labs,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. “These positive results reflect the essential nature of our services and our team’s disciplined execution.”

Petras continued, “With improving momentum through the first half of the year, we are raising our full-year outlook for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, reflecting our confidence in continued execution and performance.”

(1) This is non-GAAP financial measure used throughout this press release; please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures and the schedules provided later in this release for reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.





Second-Quarter and First-Half 2025 Review by Business Segment

Sterigenics

Sterigenics delivered strong results for the second-quarter 2025 with net revenues up 10.5% to $195 million, or 10.0% on a constant currency basis, compared to the second-quarter 2024. Second-quarter 2025 segment income was $108 million, an increase of 11.3%. For the first six months of 2025, Sterigenics net revenues increased 6.3% to $365 million, or 7.1% on a constant currency basis, compared to the same period in 2024. Segment income increased 7.2% to $196 million.

Revenue growth for the quarter was primarily driven by favorable volume and mix, pricing, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Segment income and segment income margin increased for the quarter due to favorable volume and mix, as well as pricing, partially offset by inflation.

Nordion

Nordion net revenues increased 2.9% to $42 million, or 3.4% on a constant currency basis, compared to the second-quarter 2024. Second-quarter 2025 segment income increased slightly to $23 million. For the first six months of 2025, Nordion net revenues increased 14.9% to $75 million, or 16.8% on a constant currency basis, compared to the same period in 2024. Segment income increased 19.6% to $41 million.

Revenue growth for the quarter was driven by favorable pricing, as well as volume and mix, partially offset by unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Segment income margin decreased primarily due to supplier mix.

Nelson Labs

Nelson Labs net revenues decreased 3.3% to $57 million, or 4.4% on a constant currency basis, compared to the second-quarter 2024. Nelson Labs second-quarter 2025 segment income increased 13.9% to $20 million. For the first six months of 2025, Nelson Labs net revenues decreased 6.3% to $109 million, or 6.4% on a constant currency basis, compared to the same period in 2024. Segment income increased 10.6% to $36 million.

Change in revenues for the quarter were driven by improvement in core lab testing services, favorable pricing, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, offset by a decline in expert advisory services revenues. Segment income and segment income margin increases were driven by volume and mix improvements, lab optimization, and favorable pricing.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, Sotera Health had $2.3 billion of total debt, and $332 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.3 billion in total debt and $277 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024. Sotera Health’s Net Leverage Ratio(1) as of second-quarter 2025 improved to 3.5x compared to 3.7x as of December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025 the Company had no balance outstanding on its $600 million revolving credit facility.

2025 Outlook Update

Sotera Health is providing an update to its full-year 2025 outlook:

Net revenues growth range raised to 4.5% - 6.0% from 4.0% - 6.0%, on a constant currency basis,

Adjusted EBITDA growth range raised to 6.0% - 7.5% from 4.5% - 6.5%, on a constant currency basis, Foreign currency impact on full-year net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA expected to be neutral, based on average second-quarter 2025 exchange rates,

Interest Expense in the range of $155 million to $165 million,

Tax rate applicable to Adjusted Net Income (1 ) range improved to 31.5% - 33.5% from 33% - 35%,

range improved to 31.5% - 33.5% from 33% - 35%, Adjusted EPS range raised to $0.75 - $0.82 from $0.70 - $0.76,

A weighted-average fully diluted share count in the range of 286 million to 287 million shares, and

Capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million, from previous outlook of $190 million to $210 million.





The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA, Tax Rate Applicable to Net Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income, earnings per share and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, including uncertainties caused by changes to the regulatory landscape, restructuring items and certain fair value measurements, all of which are potential adjustments for future earnings.

The outlook provided above contains a number of assumptions, including, among others, the Company’s current expectations regarding supply chain continuity, particularly for the supply of EO and Cobalt-60, the impact of inflationary trends, including the impact on energy prices and the supply of labor, and the expectation that average second-quarter 2025 exchange rates remain constant for the remainder of 2025. Our outlook is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth below under “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio and constant currency, financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before amortization and certain other adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income before interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation of Co-60 used in our operations) and income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

Segment income margin is equal to segment income divided by net segment revenues.

We define Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

Our Net Debt is equal to our total debt net of unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts, less cash and cash equivalents.

Our Net Leverage Ratio is equal to Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure we use to assess performance excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes. We calculate constant currency net revenues by translating prior year net revenues in local currency at the average exchange rates applicable for the current period. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases. We generally refer to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP. Results on a constant currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures as the principal measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without the impact of certain non-cash items and non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future and other items that are not core to our operations. We believe that these measures are useful to our investors because they provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained without these measures and their disclosure. In addition, we believe these measures will assist investors in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. Our management also uses these measurements in their financial analysis and operational decision-making and Adjusted EBITDA serves as the key metric for the attainment of our primary annual incentive program. These measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, a similarly titled measure used by other companies.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Sotera Health Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Service $ 257,244 $ 237,756 $ 481,184 $ 464,237 Product 37,097 38,838 67,680 60,533 Total net revenues 294,341 276,594 548,864 524,770 Cost of revenues: Service 113,293 109,136 220,922 219,988 Product 14,427 14,667 25,889 24,876 Total cost of revenues 127,720 123,803 246,811 244,864 Gross profit 166,621 152,791 302,053 279,906 Selling, general and administrative expenses 68,893 60,575 131,954 118,784 Amortization of intangible assets 9,298 15,417 24,625 31,149 Illinois EO litigation settlements 34,000 — 64,943 — Interest expense, net 40,651 40,388 81,527 82,159 Loss on refinancing of debt 80 23,400 80 24,090 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 627 (611 ) 916 (1,183 ) Other income, net (5,825 ) (1,520 ) (6,066 ) (1,249 ) Income before income taxes 18,897 15,142 4,074 26,156 Provision for income taxes 10,935 6,388 9,372 11,079 Net income (loss) $ 7,962 $ 8,754 $ (5,298 ) $ 15,077 Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 Diluted 0.03 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 283,933 282,894 283,747 282,403 Diluted 285,756 284,541 283,747 284,264





Sotera Health Company

Segment Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment revenues: Sterigenics $ 194,839 $ 176,354 $ 364,523 $ 342,851 Nordion 42,431 41,244 74,988 65,251 Nelson Labs 57,071 58,996 109,353 116,668 Total net revenues $ 294,341 $ 276,594 $ 548,864 $ 524,770 Segment income: Sterigenics $ 107,745 $ 96,778 $ 195,749 $ 182,596 Nordion 23,477 23,420 40,899 34,205 Nelson Labs 19,513 17,137 35,926 32,478 Total segment income 150,735 137,335 272,574 249,279 Less adjustments: Interest expense, net $ 40,651 $ 40,388 $ 81,527 $ 82,159 Depreciation and amortization(a) 34,948 39,830 75,682 80,260 Share-based compensation(b) 8,149 10,206 15,418 18,863 Loss on refinancing of debt(c) 80 23,400 80 24,090 (Gain) Loss on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(d) (3,018 ) (698 ) (1,127 ) 532 Business optimization expenses(e) 2,430 613 4,477 1,784 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(f) 14,035 7,818 26,363 14,157 Illinois EO litigation settlements(g) 34,000 — 64,943 — Accretion of asset retirement obligation(h) 563 636 1,137 1,278 Consolidated income before income taxes $ 18,897 $ 15,142 $ 4,074 $ 26,156





(a) Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. The three and six months ended June 30, 2025 exclude accelerated depreciation associated with business optimization activities. (b) Represents share-based compensation expense related to employees and Non-Employee Directors. (c) Represents the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, as well as certain other costs incurred related to the Refinancing Term Loans, the Secured Notes and the Revolving Credit Facility. (d) Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion. (e) Represents (i) certain costs related to divestitures, acquisitions and the integration of acquisitions, (ii) professional fees and other costs associated with business optimization, cost saving and other process enhancement projects, and (iii) legal, consulting and other fees associated with the secondary offerings and shareholder engagement. (f) Represents litigation and other professional fees associated with our EO sterilization facilities. (g) Represents (i) the cost to settle 97 pending and threatened EO claims against Sterigenics in Illinois pursuant to the term sheet entered into on April 3, 2025 and (ii) the cost to settle 129 pending and threatened EO claims against Sterigenics in Illinois pursuant to the term sheet entered into on July 23, 2025. (h) Represents non-cash accretion of ARO related to Co-60 gamma and EO sterilization facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities and are accreted over the life of the asset.





Sotera Health Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,272 $ 278,865 Accounts receivable, net 136,557 140,327 Inventories, net 59,949 49,158 Other current assets 77,397 57,687 Total current assets 608,175 526,037 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,080,399 1,036,892 Operating lease assets 31,524 27,551 Other intangible assets, net 300,109 317,653 Goodwill 1,104,502 1,081,073 Other assets 92,020 82,442 Total assets $ 3,216,729 $ 3,071,648 Liabilities and equity Total current liabilities $ 246,320 $ 191,002 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,202,651 2,208,100 Other noncurrent liabilities 208,407 198,135 Deferred income taxes 48,068 69,500 Total liabilities 2,705,446 2,666,737 Total equity 511,283 404,911 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,216,729 $ 3,071,648





Sotera Health Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (5,298 ) $ 15,077 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items 84,361 112,589 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 33,874 (56,672 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,937 70,994 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (51,147 ) (76,811 ) Other investing activities 37 37 Net cash used in investing activities (51,110 ) (76,774 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 2,259,350 Payments on long-term borrowings (7,547 ) (2,260,600 ) Payments of debt issuance costs and debt discount (2,326 ) (30,204 ) Buyout of leased facilities — (6,736 ) Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (3,654 ) (2,176 ) Other financing activities (1,493 ) (996 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,020 ) (41,362 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8,600 (6,754 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 55,407 (53,896 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 278,865 301,654 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 334,272 $ 247,758 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 102,716 $ 111,169 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of tax refunds received 32,207 27,714 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable 10,307 13,538





Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 7,962 $ 8,754 $ (5,298 ) $ 15,077 Amortization of intangible assets 11,924 19,755 30,598 39,879 Share-based compensation(a) 8,149 10,206 15,418 18,863 Loss on refinancing of debt(b) 80 23,400 80 24,090 (Gain) Loss on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(c) (3,018 ) (698 ) (1,127 ) 532 Business optimization expenses(d) 2,430 613 4,477 1,784 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(e) 14,035 7,818 26,363 14,157 Illinois EO litigation settlements(f) 34,000 — 64,943 — Accretion of asset retirement obligation(g) 563 636 1,137 1,278 Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(h) (20,063 ) (15,297 ) (41,485 ) (24,844 ) Adjusted Net Income 56,062 55,187 95,106 90,816 Interest expense, net 40,651 40,388 81,527 82,159 Depreciation(i) 23,024 20,075 45,084 40,381 Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(j) 30,998 21,685 50,857 35,923 Adjusted EBITDA(k) $ 150,735 $ 137,335 $ 272,574 $ 249,279 Net Revenues $ 294,341 $ 276,594 $ 548,864 $ 524,770 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 51.2 % 49.7 % 49.7 % 47.5 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 283,933 282,894 283,747 282,403 Diluted(l) 285,756 284,541 285,684 284,264 Earnings (Loss) per share Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 Diluted 0.03 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.05 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Diluted 0.20 0.19 0.33 0.32





(a) Represents share-based compensation expense related to employees and Non-Employee Directors. (b) Represents the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, as well as certain other costs incurred related to the Refinancing Term Loans, the Secured Notes and the Revolving Credit Facility. (c) Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion. (d) Represents (i) certain costs related to divestitures, acquisitions and the integration of acquisitions, (ii) professional fees and other costs associated with business optimization, cost saving and other process enhancement projects, and (iii) legal, consulting and other fees associated with the secondary offerings and shareholder engagement. (e) Represents litigation and other professional fees associated with our EO sterilization facilities. (f) Represents (i) the cost to settle 97 pending and threatened EO claims against Sterigenics in Illinois pursuant to the term sheet entered into on April 3, 2025 and (ii) the cost to settle 129 pending and threatened EO claims against Sterigenics in Illinois pursuant to the term sheet entered into on July 23, 2025. (g) Represents non-cash accretion of ARO related to Co-60 gamma and EO sterilization facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities and are accreted over the life of the asset. (h) Represents the income tax impact of adjustments calculated based on the tax rate applicable to each item. We eliminate the effect of tax rate changes as applied to tax assets and liabilities and unusual items from our presentation of adjusted net income. (i) Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. The three and six months ended June 30, 2025 excludes accelerated depreciation associated with business optimization activities. (j) Represents the difference between the income tax provision or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax provision or benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (h). (k) $24.4 million and $23.4 million of the adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $48.6 million and $47.2 million of the adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations. (l) For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding presented in this table reflects the amount that would be reported under U.S. GAAP if the Company were to have net income in the six months ended June 30, 2025.





Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($’s in thousands except Net Leverage)

(unaudited) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2025 2024 Current portion of long-term debt $ 14,820 $ 14,803 Long-term debt 2,202,651 2,208,100 Current portion of finance leases 3,237 2,923 Finance leases less current portion 95,420 95,286 Total Debt 2,316,128 2,321,112 Less: cash and cash equivalents (332,437 ) (277,242 ) Net Debt $ 1,983,691 $ 2,043,870 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 571,869 $ 548,574 Net Leverage 3.5x 3.7x





(a) Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Refer to the reconciliation of net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA on the following page.





Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve Months

Ended June 30, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 24,023 $ 44,398 Amortization of intangible assets 70,096 79,377 Share-based compensation(a) 33,451 36,896 Loss on refinancing of debt(b) 158 24,168 Loss on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(c) 789 2,448 Business optimization expenses(d) 12,061 9,368 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(e) 44,900 32,694 Illinois EO litigation settlement(f) 64,943 — Accretion of asset retirement obligation(g) 2,497 2,638 Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(h) (50,128 ) (33,487 ) Adjusted Net Income 202,790 198,500 Interest expense, net 164,059 164,691 Depreciation(i) 87,123 82,420 Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(j) 117,897 102,963 Adjusted EBITDA(k) $ 571,869 $ 548,574 Net Revenues $ 1,124,535 $ 1,100,441 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 50.9 % 49.9 %



