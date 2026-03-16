Sotera Health Appoints Kenneth D. Krause to the Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC) (the “Company” or “Sotera Health”), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, announced today that it has appointed Kenneth D. Krause as a new independent director to its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Krause has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) (“Rollins”), a global consumer and commercial pest control services company, since September 2022. In 2024, his role expanded to include oversight of Rollins’ International Brands. During his tenure at Rollins, he has led modernization initiatives that have driven improvements in growth, profitability, capital allocation and access to capital, enabling strong shareholder returns. Prior to joining Rollins, Mr. Krause served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Treasurer of MSA Safety Incorporated (“MSA Safety”) from 2015 to 2022, after holding positions of increasing responsibility in the finance function at MSA Safety from 2006 to 2015. At MSA Safety, he led value creation initiatives that drove transformational change in the growth and profitability profile of the company. Earlier in his career, he served as a Senior Manager in the audit practice of KPMG LLP. Mr. Krause was selected to serve on Sotera Health’s Board based on his experience as a public company chief financial officer and his expertise in corporate strategy, capital allocation and public company governance. Mr. Krause will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Litigation Committee of the Board.

“We are excited to welcome Ken to our Board of Directors,” said Michael B. Petras, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sotera Health. “Ken’s leadership and proven track record of creating shareholder value as a public company chief financial officer for over 10 years, and his extensive experience in strategy, finance and governance will be tremendous assets as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Krause holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting) from Slippery Rock University and an M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business. Mr. Krause is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in Pennsylvania.

On March 12, 2026, Constantine (“Dean”) S. Mihas notified the Company that he will resign from the Board, effective March 16, 2026. His resignation is related to a reduction in the number of directors that certain stockholders are entitled to designate to the Board pursuant to the Company’s Stockholders Agreement.

Mr. Mihas has served as a member of the Board since October 2020 and previously served as a member of the board of managers of the Company’s predecessor, Sotera Health Topco Parent, L.P., from 2015 until the Company’s initial public offering in November 2020. During his tenure, Mr. Mihas provided valuable strategic guidance and financial insight that helped support the Company’s growth and development as a public company.

“We are grateful to Dean for his years of service and thoughtful contributions to Sotera Health,” said Michael Petras. “His perspective and leadership have been instrumental during an important period in the Company’s evolution, and we appreciate the role he has played in helping position the Company for continued success.”

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Contacts

Jason Peterson

Vice President Investor Relations, Sotera Health

IR@soterahealth.com



Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health

kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company