Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues increased 18% compared to same period last year

U.S. revenue increased 57% compared to same period last year

Net loss per share decreased 43% compared to same period last year

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report continued substantial revenue growth as we begin our fiscal year 2026," remarked Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "Several of our strategic initiatives contributed to this result including expanding our consumer-focused product portfolio, increasing our number of partners and broadening our regulatory portfolio. Additionally, our existing business showed organic growth. Sonoma continues to lead the industry by innovating safe, effective products that consumers want with an unparalleled global regulatory portfolio."

Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to grow its distribution network, expand its product offerings and expand regulatory approvals in its first fiscal quarter of 2026:

In July 2025, Sonoma expanded its recent partnership for the sale of Microcyn technology-based products to one of the largest retailers in the United States to include additional consumer-focused products.

In April 2025, Sonoma launched the sale of its hypochlorous acid-based acne products in over 1,200 stores in the United Kingdom through a leading U.K. health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain.

In April 2025, Sonoma received regulatory approval for the sale of its wound care products in Ukraine as a Class IIb medical device.

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $4.0 million were up $0.6 million as compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. The increase in United States revenue of $363,000, or 57%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily as a result of an increase in revenue related to the sale of human health care products and over-the-counter animal health care products. Revenues in Europe increased $180,000, or 14%, compared to the same period last year as the result of increased demand for Sonoma's products. Revenues increased in Asia and Rest of World when compared to the same period last year. These revenues tend to be choppy when viewed on a quarterly basis due to customers placing larger, but less frequent, orders to benefit from quantity discounts and reduced shipping costs. Latin America revenue declined for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year due to timing of customer orders for overflow manufacturing.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Sonoma reported revenues of $4.0 million and cost of revenues of $2.5 million resulting in gross profit of $1.5 million, or 36% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of $1.3 million, or 39% of revenue, in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $2.6 million compared to $2.5 million in the same period last year due to an increase in research and development expenses.

Net loss for the quarter of $1.2 million was nearly flat when compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. EBITDA loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $1.0 million remained approximately flat compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.0 million for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2025, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in over 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "aim," and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the recent pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

Website: www.sonomapharma.com

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,605 $ 5,374 Accounts receivable, net 2,602 2,232 Inventories, net 3,802 2,915 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,868 1,915 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 230 212 Total current assets 13,107 12,648 Property and equipment, net 301 225 Operating lease, right of use assets 536 84 Deferred tax asset, net 546 589 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 24 73 Other assets 80 74 Total assets $ 14,594 $ 13,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,046 $ 953 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,836 2,224 Deferred revenue, current portion 731 641 Short-term debt 139 220 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 96 58 Total current liabilities 4,848 4,096 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4 17 Withholding tax payable 5,246 5,142 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 440 27 Total liabilities 10,538 9,282 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, 1,642,765 and 1,634,265 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 206,673 206,593 Accumulated deficit (199,047 ) (197,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,570 ) (4,376 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,056 4,411 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,594 $ 13,693

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 4,015 $ 3,391 Cost of revenues 2,551 2,085 Gross profit 1,464 1,306 Operating expenses: Research and development 594 470 Selling, general and administrative 1,965 2,009 Total operating expenses 2,559 2,479 Loss from operations (1,095 ) (1,173 ) Other (expense) income, net (147 ) 176 Loss from operations before income taxes (1,242 ) (997 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1 (146 ) Net loss $ (1,241 ) $ (1,143 ) Net loss per share: basic and diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (1.34 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: basic and diluted 1,641 851 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (1,241 ) $ (1,143 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 806 (881 ) Comprehensive loss $ (435 ) $ (2,024 )

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (1) Loss from operations adjusted for non-cash items and one-time events, or EBITDA loss: GAAP loss from operations as reported $ (1,095 ) $ (1,173 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 57 107 Depreciation and amortization 36 39 Non-GAAP loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss $ (1,002 ) $ (1,027 ) (2) Net loss adjusted for non-cash items and one-time events: GAAP net loss as reported $ (1,241 ) $ (1,143 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 57 107 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses 549 (177 ) Income taxes (1 ) 146 Depreciation and amortization 36 39 Non-GAAP net loss adjusted for non-cash items $ (600 ) $ (1,028 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 2,559 $ 2,479 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (57 ) (107 ) Depreciation and amortization (36 ) (39 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 2,466 $ 2,333

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines this as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect normal direct cash related transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies. (2) Net loss adjusted for non-cash items and one-time events is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines this as GAAP reported net loss minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, income taxes and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect normal direct cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented by GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies. (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table shows consolidated total revenue and revenue by geographic region for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change United States $ 1,005 $ 642 $ 363 57 % Europe 1,468 1,288 180 14 % Asia 662 477 185 39 % Latin America 564 880 (316 ) (36 %) Rest of the World 316 104 212 204 % Total $ 4,015 $ 3,391 $ 624 18 %

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

