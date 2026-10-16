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Solventum to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on November 5, 2026

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) will release its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after the U.S. financial markets close. Following the release, Solventum management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Solventum Logo

Earnings webcast details:

Date:

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time:

3:30 p.m. CST / 4:30 p.m. EST

Location:

https://investors.solventum.com 

U.S. dial-in:

+1 (800) 715-9871

International dial-in:

+1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID:

6342275

A replay of the webcast, the earnings press release, presentation slides and supplemental financial disclosures will be available on the Investor Relations section of Solventum's website.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solventum-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-earnings-on-november-5-2026-302908656.html

SOURCE Solventum

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