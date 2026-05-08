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Solventum to Participate in the 2026 BofA Securities Health Care Conference

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. PDT in Las Vegas, NV.

A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solventum-to-participate-in-the-2026-bofa-securities-health-care-conference-302765490.html

SOURCE Solventum

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