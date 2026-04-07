Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming April 2026 Investor Conferences

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference



Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 2:15 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium



Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Needham or Piper Sandler representatives.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:

Nicole Anderson

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Solid Biosciences Inc.

investors@solidbio.com