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Solésence To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on March 31, 2026

March 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that the Company will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and host a conference call and webcast on the same date.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details
Date / Time: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 – 7:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. ET

Speakers: Kevin Cureton, President & CEO and Laura Riffner, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/btv3gq6b

Dial-In Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2103cfa8634b4409927981d42999af41

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The call may also be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website, at https://ir.solesence.com/. Please join the conference call at least five minutes before the start time.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Media Contact: 

media@solesence.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com


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