SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Solésence Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

August 19, 2026 | 
8 min read

Quarterly Report Filed on Form 10-Q

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00 p.m. ET Today

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), a leader in scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“In the second quarter, our business focused on operational execution and financial discipline as we continue implementing our Transform and Transcend strategy,” said Kevin Cureton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “By leveraging our intellectual property to enter high-growth markets, and expanding our co-marketing initiatives, we are solidifying our position as a trusted partner to premier brands. Combined with our targeted operational efficiency initiatives, these efforts ensure Solésence remains lean, agile, and structured for long-term value creation.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Second-quarter revenue was $15.3 million, compared to $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Results in the prior-year period benefited from a one-time revenue boost driven by a major Solésence product launch and initial inventory pipeline fill.

  • Gross profit in the second quarter was $4.7 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2025. 

  • Gross margin in the second quarter was 31%, compared to 32% for the same period in 2025. 

  • Net loss in the second quarter was $158,000, compared to net income of $3.2 million for the same period in 2025. 

Accounting Update

As previously disclosed, the Company filed a Form NT 10-Q regarding its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2026. The Company has completed its evaluation regarding historical inventory costing allocation methodologies. The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov as well as in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.solesence.com.

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details
Date/Time: Wednesday, August 19, 2026 – 4:00 p.m. CT, 5:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Kevin Cureton, President & Chief Executive Officer and Laura Riffner, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast Linkhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ecgoveo8/

Dial-In Linkhttps://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb4a184933a544641a8f41396efd90a13

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The call may also be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website, at https://ir.solesence.com/. Please join the conference call at least five minutes before the start time.

About Solésence, Inc.
Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:
media@solesence.com
Investor Relations Contact:
investors@solesence.com



SOLESENCE, INC
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
 (in thousands except share and per share data)
 
 June 30, December 31,
  2026   2025 
ASSETS(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
    
Current assets:   
Cash$1,046  $1,288 
Trade accounts receivable 10,240   7,642 
Allowance for credit losses (895)  (806)
Trade accounts receivable, net 9,345   6,836 
Inventories, net 12,957   14,963 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,922   2,141 
Total current assets 25,270   25,228 
    
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 14,794   14,329 
Operating leases, right of use 6,337   6,913 
Other assets, net 36   37 
Total assets$46,437  $46,507 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Line of credit, accounts receivable, related party 3,787   4,767 
Current portion of line of credit, inventory, related party 9,500   - 
Current portion of debt, related parties 1,000   - 
Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,343   1,255 
Accounts payable 4,968   4,098 
Deferred revenue 1,937   930 
Accrued expenses 3,478   2,879 
Total current liabilities 26,013   13,929 
    
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 7,070   7,798 
Long-term portion of line of credit, inventory, related party -   9,500 
Long-term portion of debt, related parties -   1,000 
Asset retirement obligations 200   194 
Total long-term liabilities 7,270   18,492 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and   
no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value, 95,000,000 shares authorized;   
70,632,445 and 70,614,045 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2026   
and December 31, 2025, respectively 706   706 
Additional paid-in capital 115,754   115,566 
Accumulated deficit (103,306)  (102,186)
Total stockholders' equity 13,154   14,086 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$46,437  $46,507 



SOLESENCE, INC
        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
(in thousands except share and per share data)
 Three months ended Six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2026  2025
  2026   2025
Revenue:       
Product revenue$15,286  $20,261 $28,205  $34,836
Other revenue 46   98  85   148
Net revenue 15,332   20,359  28,290   34,984
        
Cost of revenue 10,584   13,916  20,400   24,895
Gross profit 4,748   6,443  7,890   10,089
        
Operating expense:       
Research and development expense 947   955  1,990   1,973
Selling, general and administrative expense 3,680   3,012  6,479   5,120
Net (loss) income from operations 121   2,476  (579)  2,996
Interest income       
Interest expense 279   87  543   263
Other nonoperating income -   1,234  2   1,234
Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (158)  3,623  (1,120)  3,967
Provision for income taxes -   390  -   390
Net (loss) income$(158) $3,233 $(1,120) $3,577
        
        
Net (loss) income per share-basic$-  $0.04 $(0.02) $0.05
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 70,637,199   70,200,039  70,631,380   70,151,928
        
Net (loss) income per share-diluted$-  $0.04 $(0.02) $0.05
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 70,637,199   72,580,679  70,631,380   72,497,929


SOLESENCE, INC
        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
(in thousands except share and per share data)
 Three months ended Six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2026  2025
  2026  2025
Revenue:       
Product revenue$15,286  $20,261 $28,205  $34,836
Other revenue 46   98  85   148
Net revenue 15,332   20,359  28,290   34,984
        
Cost of revenue detail:       
Depreciation 308   216  610   432
Non-Cash equity compensation 22   28  42   54
Other costs of revenue 10,254   13,672  19,748   24,409
Cost of revenue 10,584   13,916  20,400   24,895
Gross profit 4,748   6,443  7,890   10,089
        
Operating expense:       
Research and development expense detail:       
Depreciation 5   4  10   7
Non-Cash equity compensation 17   28  35   55
Other research and development expense 925   923  1,945   1,911
Research and development expense 947   955  1,990   1,973
        
Selling, general and administrative expense detail:       
Depreciation and amortization 10   6  16   11
Non-Cash equity compensation 40   64  86   138
Other selling, general and administrative expense 3,630   2,942  6,377   4,971
Selling, general and administrative expense
 3,680   3,012  6,479   5,120
Net (loss) income from operations 121   2,476  (579)  2,996
Interest income       
Interest expense 279   87  543   263
Other nonoperating income -   1,234  2   1,234
Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (158)  3,623  (1,120)  3,967
Provision for income taxes -   390  -   390
Net (loss) income$(158) $3,233 $(1,120) $3,577
        
Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):       
Addback Interest, net 279   87  543   263
Addback Depreciation/Amortization 323   226  636   450
Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation 79   120  163   247
Subtract Non-Cash Other Income -   -  -   -
        
Adjusted EBITDA$523  $3,666 $222  $4,537

Illinois Earnings Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Regeneron ends eye disease study due to antibody’s safety profile
August 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Electricity saving, ecology awareness or reduce electric cost and expense concept, man pulling electric cord to unplug to save money or for ecology power.
Lung cancer
AstraZeneca pulls plug on late-stage lung cancer trial, taking another clinical blow
August 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Final Trust, Two Businessmen Negotiating on a Rope That's About to Break
CAR-T
J&J hands lymphoma bispecific CAR T back to AbelZeta
August 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Successful businessman throwing green line graph arrow to hit target on rising banknotes bar graph for financial growth profit and cash flow investment achievement concept
Earnings
BridgeBio continues ATTR ascent as Alnylam’s Amvuttra falls short of expectations
August 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac