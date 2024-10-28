SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

October 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM ET

Event: Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Time: 4:45 PM ET

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time: 8:00 AM GT

A live audio webcast and replay of the Guggenheim and Jefferies events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company recently submitted an NDA to the FDA, supported by its Phase 3 development program, for its lead candidate, DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578

Northern California Events
