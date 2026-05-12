Solana Company to Release First Quarter 2026 Operating Results on May 15, 2026

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) (the “Company” or “HSDT”), a publicly listed company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter operating results on Friday, May 15 2026, after market close.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: Click here Participant call link: Click here

The webcast will be archived under the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring SOL and focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and on-chain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana’s secular growth. https://www.solanacompany.co/

Media Contacts: