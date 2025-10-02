Smith+Nephew launches CORIOGRAPH™ Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for total shoulder arthroplasty

Completes the CORIOGRAPH Services portfolio which also includes solutions for knee and hip arthroplasty

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of its CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for total shoulder arthroplasty, now available in the United States. This innovative software offers image-based planning capabilities that enable surgeons to create a patient-specific plan for shoulder replacement procedures by using enhanced clinical decision-making through advanced biomechanical simulation that accounts for scapulothoracic motion.1-6





The first procedures using CORIOGRAPH Services for Shoulder were recently completed by Dr. Christopher Klifto, Shoulder Surgeon at Duke University. He commented, “CORIOGRAPH Services help choose the proper components to help ensure the best plan for my patients. Cases are precisely planned by dedicated planning engineers according to surgeon preferences and can be easily modified by the surgeon using the web planner as a final check when needed. The Activity of Daily Living function has the potential to optimize range of motion based on patient needs and is unique in the shoulder arthroplasty space. CORIOGRAPH Services has given me greater confidence to plan my cases and provide optimal care for my patients.”

Key capabilities of CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for total shoulder arthroplasty include:

Supports 3D CT-based planning, giving surgeons the ability to visualize implant options and optimize component positioning and sizing with patient-specific anatomical modeling. 1-6

Designed to minimize impingement through personalized service and surgeon planning tools. 1-6

Range-of-motion and impingement simulation, designed to help surgeons optimize implant placement based on patient-specific shoulder kinematics through real-time modeling of Activities of Daily Living that account for scapulothoracic motion. 1-6

Seamless integration with Smith+Nephew’s full portfolio of AETOS◊ Shoulder System implant solutions.

The AETOS Shoulder System is purposefully designed to work as a cohesive solution, enhancing the surgical experience through streamlined* intraoperative flexibility.7-9 With fewer instruments for a primary Meta Stem procedure†9 and fewer steps when converting from anatomic to reverse,†9 the AETOS Shoulder System is designed to support a more efficient operating room environment.9 When paired with CORIOGRAPH Services, surgeons can plan their cases in advance, empowering confident, real-time decision making and an efficient overall workflow.

“With the addition of shoulder pre-op planning to the CORIOGRAPH Services platform, we are completing our vision of truly personalized orthopaedic care across hip, knee, and shoulder replacements,” said Mayank Shandil, Global SVP of Reconstruction and Robotics Marketing for Smith+Nephew. “As we continue to invest in data-driven and patient-centric tools, surgeons are better equipped to deliver a personalized plan for each patient every time.”

To learn more about CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for total shoulder arthroplasty, please visit here.

*Intraoperative flexibility via an anatomic metaphyseal shape and neck cut that is universal to both stemless and Meta stem, and streamlined instrumentation that allows for ease of convertibility from stemless to Meta Stem and TSA to RSA

†Compared to a competitive shoulder system

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

