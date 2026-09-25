Slingshot Biosciences Announces Leadership Transition

EMERYVILLE, Calif., September 25, 2026 — Slingshot Biosciences, a leader in precision-engineered cell mimics for flow cytometry, announced that Dr. Nimisha Srivastava has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 23, 2026. Dr. Srivastava previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Glenn Bilawsky will transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors thanks Glenn for his leadership and contributions to Slingshot.

“Nimisha has played a central role in executing our strategy, supporting our teams, advancing our business priorities, and building strong relationships across the organization,” said Nicolas Barthelemy, Chairman of the Board of Slingshot Biosciences. “Her deep understanding of our technology, customers, people, and business positions her well to lead Slingshot into its next phase. The Board has full confidence in her leadership and looks forward to supporting her as we continue to build the company.”

As CEO, Dr. Srivastava will focus on accelerating commercial growth, advancing new product development, strengthening customer relationships, and executing against the company’s strategic priorities.

“I am honored and humbled to take on the role of CEO, and I am grateful to the Board for its confidence in me,” said Dr. Nimisha Srivastava, CEO of Slingshot Biosciences. “While this is an important transition for the company, our focus remains unchanged: building the business, bringing innovative products to market, growing and retaining our customer base, and delivering meaningful results for our customers and stakeholders. I know this technology, our people, and the work ahead of us, and I am excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Dr. Srivastava brings extensive experience in scaling disruptive technologies, developing automated workflows, and building high-throughput manufacturing processes. Prior to joining Slingshot, she was a member of the founding engineering team at Twist Bioscience, where she led the scale-up of laboratory processes, automated workflows, and high-throughput synthetic DNA and RNA production.

Under Dr. Srivastava’s leadership, Slingshot will continue advancing its mission to replace traditional biological reference materials with scalable, customizable, and cost-effective cell mimic controls. The company will continue to develop and commercialize its portfolio of precision-engineered cell mimics across flow cytometry, cell therapy, drug development, diagnostics, and life sciences research.

The leadership transition is focused on continuity, focus, and execution, with Slingshot’s core strategy and priorities remaining firmly in place.

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Bio invented precision-engineered synthetic cell mimics for flow cytometry controls: manufactured, shelf-stable particles that reproduce the scatter and biomarker signatures of real cells, with the one thing biology can’t guarantee: reproducibility. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, with thousands of flow cytometrists across the globe using its cell mimic products, Slingshot replaces the variable, perishable, and subpar reference materials that inhibit flow cytometry analysis with products manufactured under the highest quality standards and delivering unmatched performance. Cell therapy, drug development, diagnostics, and instrument manufacturers worldwide have adopted Slingshot Bio flow cytometry controls. Learn more at slingshotbio.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Haydon

Head of Marketing, Slingshot Bio

info@slingshotbio.com





