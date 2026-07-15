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Slate Medicines Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Mark W. Hahn

July 15, 2026 | 
2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Medicines (Slate), a privately-held biotech company advancing next-generation therapeutics for migraine and other headache disorders, today announced the appointment of Mark W. Hahn to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Hahn brings more than 25 years of leadership experience building and scaling life sciences companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark to the Slate Medicines Board at such a pivotal moment for the company," said Gregory Oakes, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Medicines. "His history of steering companies through defining financial, clinical and commercial milestones, including transitions from private to public, will be a tremendous asset as Slate works to bring much-needed new treatment options to migraine patients who remain underserved by current therapies."

Mr. Hahn served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Verona Pharma from 2020 until its $10 billion acquisition by Merck in 2025, leading the company through pivotal Phase 3 trials, FDA approval, and the launch of Ohtuvayre® for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Prior to Verona Pharma, Mr. Hahn was CFO of Dova Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum for up to $915 million, and CFO of Cempra where he led the company’s IPO and several subsequent follow-on offerings. Prior to Cempra, Mr. Hahn was the CFO of several other public and private companies earlier in his career.

"I'm happy to join Slate Medicines' Board at such an exciting time in the company's continued evolution,” said Mr. Hahn. "PACAP-targeting therapeutics offer a compelling opportunity to expand the treatment paradigm for migraine prevention, and I look forward to helping the team build on its strong financial and scientific foundation to advance SLTE-1009 and the broader pipeline for patients who need new options.”

A certified public accountant licensed in Maryland and North Carolina (inactive), Mr. Hahn began his career at Ernst & Young. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

About Slate Medicines, Inc.

Slate Medicines is a biotech company focused on advancing next-generation therapeutics for migraine and other headache disorders. The Company’s lead program, SLTE-1009, is a potential best-in-class subcutaneous anti-PACAP/VIP for the prevention of migraine. The company is backed by leading healthcare investors including RA Capital Management, Forbion, Foresite Capital, and an additional undisclosed biotech investor. For more information, please visit www.slatemedicines.com.

Media and Investor Contacts

ICR Healthcare
slate@icrhealthcare.com


North Carolina People
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